Over 61,000 new COVID-19 in a day take India's tally past 31 lakh, death toll tops 57,000; recovery rate improves to 75%
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Monday crossed the 31 lakh-mark after the country reported a single-day spike of 61,408 new cases, the Union Health Ministry, adding that 832 fatalities were reported during the same period.
According to information provided by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the coronavirus has affected 31,06,349 people in India out of which 7,10,771 are active COVID-19 cases while 57,542 have lost their against the deadly pathogen, taking the country's mortality rate to 1.85 per cent.
However, India's recovery rate has improved to 75.26 per cent, which is the highest in the world, as 23,38,035 have recovered from coronavirus and discharged from hospitals.
Speaking about India's high recovery rate, the Union Health Ministry has said that the constantly rising number of recoveries has ensured that the active cases of coronavirus infection, which is the "actual caseload" of the country, currently comprises only 23.24 per cent of the total cases.
"This has also resulted in a gradually falling mortality rate. Currently at 1.86 per cent, India's case fatality rate (CFR) is one of the lowest globally," the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that India will have its first coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year. In a statement, the Health Minister said that "one of the country’s coronavirus vaccine is in the third phase of the clinical trial", adding that a vaccine against the deadly COVID-19 infection will likely come in next 4-5 months.
India currently is the third worst affected country by the coronavirus pandemic after the United States of America (USA) and Brazil.
Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|864
|1963
|33
|Andhra Pradesh
|89742
|260087
|3282
|Arunachal Pradesh
|961
|2297
|5
|Assam
|19598
|70900
|242
|Bihar
|23111
|98325
|511
|Chandigarh
|1389
|1492
|37
|Chhattisgarh
|7790
|12931
|197
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|406
|1753
|2
|Delhi
|11778
|145388
|4300
|Goa
|3383
|10472
|144
|Gujarat
|14517
|69212
|2895
|Haryana
|8961
|44822
|603
|Himachal Pradesh
|1511
|3461
|29
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7198
|24832
|617
|Jharkhand
|9736
|19629
|312
|Karnataka
|83567
|189564
|4683
|Kerala
|20394
|37645
|223
|Ladakh
|765
|1491
|23
|Madhya Pradesh
|11510
|40390
|1229
|Maharashtra
|171859
|488271
|22253
|Manipur
|1608
|3616
|22
|Meghalaya
|1133
|776
|8
|Mizoram
|459
|459
|0
|Nagaland
|1383
|2294
|9
|Odisha
|23715
|54406
|409
|Puducherry
|3706
|6657
|159
|Punjab
|14165
|26528
|1086
|Rajasthan
|14330
|55324
|955
|Sikkim
|529
|871
|3
|Tamil Nadu
|53541
|319327
|6517
|Telengana
|22919
|82411
|761
|Tripura
|2488
|6341
|73
|Uttarakhand
|4444
|10480
|200
|Uttar Pradesh
|49242
|135613
|2926
|West Bengal
|28069
|108007
|2794
|Total
|710771
|2338035
|57542
(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma