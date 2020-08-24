India's recovery rate has improved to 75.26 per cent, which is the highest in the world, as 23,38,035 have recovered from coronavirus and discharged from hospitals.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Monday crossed the 31 lakh-mark after the country reported a single-day spike of 61,408 new cases, the Union Health Ministry, adding that 832 fatalities were reported during the same period.

According to information provided by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the coronavirus has affected 31,06,349 people in India out of which 7,10,771 are active COVID-19 cases while 57,542 have lost their against the deadly pathogen, taking the country's mortality rate to 1.85 per cent.

However, India's recovery rate has improved to 75.26 per cent, which is the highest in the world, as 23,38,035 have recovered from coronavirus and discharged from hospitals.

Speaking about India's high recovery rate, the Union Health Ministry has said that the constantly rising number of recoveries has ensured that the active cases of coronavirus infection, which is the "actual caseload" of the country, currently comprises only 23.24 per cent of the total cases.

"This has also resulted in a gradually falling mortality rate. Currently at 1.86 per cent, India's case fatality rate (CFR) is one of the lowest globally," the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that India will have its first coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year. In a statement, the Health Minister said that "one of the country’s coronavirus vaccine is in the third phase of the clinical trial", adding that a vaccine against the deadly COVID-19 infection will likely come in next 4-5 months.

India currently is the third worst affected country by the coronavirus pandemic after the United States of America (USA) and Brazil.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 864 1963 33 Andhra Pradesh 89742 260087 3282 Arunachal Pradesh 961 2297 5 Assam 19598 70900 242 Bihar 23111 98325 511 Chandigarh 1389 1492 37 Chhattisgarh 7790 12931 197 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 406 1753 2 Delhi 11778 145388 4300 Goa 3383 10472 144 Gujarat 14517 69212 2895 Haryana 8961 44822 603 Himachal Pradesh 1511 3461 29 Jammu and Kashmir 7198 24832 617 Jharkhand 9736 19629 312 Karnataka 83567 189564 4683 Kerala 20394 37645 223 Ladakh 765 1491 23 Madhya Pradesh 11510 40390 1229 Maharashtra 171859 488271 22253 Manipur 1608 3616 22 Meghalaya 1133 776 8 Mizoram 459 459 0 Nagaland 1383 2294 9 Odisha 23715 54406 409 Puducherry 3706 6657 159 Punjab 14165 26528 1086 Rajasthan 14330 55324 955 Sikkim 529 871 3 Tamil Nadu 53541 319327 6517 Telengana 22919 82411 761 Tripura 2488 6341 73 Uttarakhand 4444 10480 200 Uttar Pradesh 49242 135613 2926 West Bengal 28069 108007 2794 Total 710771 2338035 57542

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma