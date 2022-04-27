Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Following the order from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh police has removed 6,031 loudspeakers and limit the volume of 29,674 loudspeakers, said an official on Wednesday.

In a statement, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the officials have launched a statewide drive to remove unauthorised loudspeakers from religious places and set the volume of others within permissible limits.

"The loudspeakers which are being removed are unauthorised," Kumar said, adding that loudspeakers are being removed from all religious places without any discrimination.

"Those loudspeakers which have been placed without taking due permission from the district administration or the ones which are placed in excess of the permitted numbers are categorised as unauthorise."

"Orders of the high court regarding loudspeakers are also being considered during the exercise," he added.

Last week, Chief Minister Adityanath in a review meeting on law and order with senior officials had said people have the freedom to perform their religious practices according to their faith.

"Though microphones can be used, it should be ensured that the sound does not come out of any premises. People should not face any problem," he had said.

The home department has also sought a compliance report from the districts over the removal of loudspeakers at religious places by April 30.

As per the information provided by the police department on Wednesday, maximum 1,366 loudspeakers were removed in districts of the Varanasi zone, followed by Meerut (1,215), Bareilly (1,070) and Kanpur (1,056).

In terms of minimising the volume of loudspeakers, the Lucknow zone tops the list with action being taken against 6,400 loudspeakers, followed by Bareilly (6,257) and Meerut (5,976).

The exercise was conducted in the city by a joint team comprising officials of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation and the police.

"The exercise to remove loudspeakers was started on Tuesday and is currently underway. We are conducting the exercise in tandem with members of peace committees and religious heads of different religions. So far, we have not faced any opposition while conducting the drive," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Somen Barma said.

(With PTI inputs)

