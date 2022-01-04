Kharagpur | Jagran News Desk: Indian Institue of Technology in Kharagpur on Tuesday detected 60 positive COVID-19 cases in the campus wherein 40 students and researchers residing in the institute's hostel and 20 non-teaching staff and faculty members have tested positive for the same in the last two days.

All those infected at the campus of IIT Kharagpur are said to be mildly affected as they are mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic. "All infected have also isolated themselves either at home or at the at isolation wards created in the engineering institution's hostels", said Tamal Nath, IIT Kharagpur's Registrar reported PTI.

Nath further said the situation is under control as the hospital within the campus is monitoring the condition of those infected.

"We have been urging members of IIT Kharagpur family to get themselves tested whenever they have fever-like symptoms and they are complying with our advice. This is how the number of 60 infected was known. We are not outside the world. With sudden spike in Covid cases all around, we too have to face up to the (emergent) situation," he added.

He said after the institute's convocation on December 18, IIT-Kharagpur had decided to bring back students in phases to the campus after one and half year hiatus.

"But with the sudden surge in Covid in the past two days, we are again postponing the resumption of classes in on-campus mode and sticking to online classes only," he added.

To a question, if the holding of on-campus classes will now be postponed indefinitely, Nath said "students were eager to return to campus, we all want the campus activities to resume. But (now, we have) no idea when that can happen."

Another institute official said around 2000 students came to the campus after December 27 but after Covid reappeared with a vengeance, that process has been put on hold.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh