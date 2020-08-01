According to the Union Health Ministry, India's coronavirus tally has reached 16,95,988 including 5,65,103 active cases while the death toll has surged to 36,511.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With a spike of 57,117 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally on Saturday reached 16.95 lakh, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, adding that 764 fatalities were reported during the same period.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India's coronavirus tally has reached 16,95,988 including 5,65,103 active cases while the death toll has surged to 36,511, taking the fatality rate to 2.15 per cent. In India, the recovery rate stands at 64.54 per cent as 10,94,374 have recovered from coronavirus and discharged from hospitals.

This comes on a day when the country entered the third phase of the phase-wise upliftment of the coronavirus-induced lockdown or "Unlock 3.0". In its latest set guidelines, the Centre has provided several relaxations, allowing gyms and yoga institutes to reopen in the country. However, it has not allowed schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls and bars to reopen. Political and religious gatherings too will remain prohibited, the Centre has said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu remain the two worst affected states in India. The deadly pathogen, which was first reported in China's Wuhan, has affected over 4 lakh and 2 lakh in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu respectively. On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh -- with over 1.40 lakh coronavirus cases -- has surpassed Delhi to become the third worst-hit state in India.

Meanwhile, the next round of sero-prevalence survey in the national capital is slated to begin on Saturday, with authorities gearing up for the five-day exercise to comprehensively analyse the COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had on July 22 announced that after analysing the results of the last survey, it was decided that more such exercises would be undertaken every month to formulate better policies for tackling the COVID-19 situation in the city.

The next sero-prevalence survey is scheduled to be conducted from August 1-5. A senior government official said 15,000 samples would be collected over a span of five days and the survey would kickstart in four districts, including north and northwest Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma