New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India registered a spike of 55,079 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours taking its overall coronavirus tally past 27-lakh mark and reached 27,02,743. The death toll due to this deadly infection also crossed 51,000-mark and reached 51,797 after 876 new fatalities were reported during the last 24-hours.

Of the total 27,02,743 cases, 6,73,166 are active cases while 19,77,780 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. The ICMR said that 3,09,41,264 samples tested up to 17th August for COVID-19. Of these, 8,99,864 samples were tested yesterday.

Meanwhile, the health ministry said that a new peak of 8.99 lakh tests done during the last 24 hours, adding that even with such a high level of testing, the positivity rate in the country remained low at 8.81 per cent as compared to the weekly national average at 8.84 per cent.

The health ministry also said that focused implementation of Centre-led strategies has ensured prompt identification, timely isolation and effective clinical treatment, leading to reduced Case Fatality Rate. The ministry further added that 30 States/UTs have performed better than the national average resulting in low fatality rate.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-affected state. The state's coronavirus count crossed the 6-lakh mark and rose to 6,04,358 after 8,493 fresh cases were reported during the last 24 hours, while 228 new deaths took the fatality tally to 20,265.

Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded 5,890 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 3,43,945, while 120 deaths propelled the death toll to 5,886. As many as 5,667 patients were discharged from various hospitals and in total 2,83,937 people have recovered and there are 54,122 active cases.

The COVID-19 death toll in Karnataka breached the 4,000-mark on Monday, as the state reported 6,317 new cases and 115 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 2,33,283, the health department said. The day also saw recoveries overtaking the number of new positive cases, with 7,071 patients getting discharged.

Here is the state-wise list of coronavirus cases and deaths in India:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1091 54 1325 99 29 1 Andhra Pradesh 84777 1168 209100 7866 2732 82 Arunachal Pradesh 843 45 1893 85 5 Assam 22736 1265 56734 1519 197 8 Bihar 29387 1672 76452 4128 468 7 Chandigarh 1003 67 1183 46 30 1 Chhattisgarh 5277 182 10598 363 150 9 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 447 2 1459 28 2 Delhi 10852 29 138301 740 4214 18 Goa 3825 65 8058 283 111 7 Gujarat 14315 68 62595 1083 2800 15 Haryana 6880 134 40610 1009 550 12 Himachal Pradesh 1321 96 2834 114 19 Jammu and Kashmir 7048 63 21296 353 548 6 Jharkhand 8451 339 15051 352 250 6 Karnataka 80659 869 148562 7071 4062 115 Kerala 15946 581 30025 1131 169 13 Ladakh 584 6 1368 12 14 Madhya Pradesh 10232 80 35025 987 1128 23 Maharashtra 155579 3126 428514 11391 20265 228 Manipur 1936 15 2734 102 17 1 Meghalaya 733 40 679 4 6 Mizoram 417 1 372 1 0 Nagaland 1917 47 1530 108 8 Odisha 18161 731 43780 1503 353 10 Puducherry 3288 109 4627 184 114 4 Punjab 11653 690 20180 749 863 51 Rajasthan 14089 273 47654 1050 887 11 Sikkim 485 8 701 28 1 Tamil Nadu 54122 103 283937 5667 5886 120 Telengana 21024 396 72202 2070 711 8 Tripura 1943 84 5404 118 62 3 Uttarakhand 3850 73 8485 385 158 6 Uttar Pradesh 50893 644 104808 4376 2515 66 West Bengal 27402 103 89703 2932 2473 45 Total# 673166 3734 1977779 57937 51797 876









