New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India registered a spike of 55,079 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours taking its overall coronavirus tally past 27-lakh mark and reached 27,02,743. The death toll due to this deadly infection also crossed 51,000-mark and reached 51,797 after 876 new fatalities were reported during the last 24-hours. 

Of the total 27,02,743 cases, 6,73,166 are active cases while 19,77,780 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. The ICMR said that 3,09,41,264 samples tested up to 17th August for COVID-19. Of these, 8,99,864 samples were tested yesterday. 

Meanwhile, the health ministry said that a new peak of 8.99 lakh tests done during the last 24 hours, adding that even with such a high level of testing, the positivity rate in the country remained low at 8.81 per cent as compared to the weekly national average at 8.84 per cent. 

The health ministry also said that focused implementation of Centre-led strategies has ensured prompt identification, timely isolation and effective clinical treatment, leading to reduced Case Fatality Rate. The ministry further added that 30 States/UTs have performed better than the national average resulting in low fatality rate. 

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-affected state. The state's coronavirus count crossed the 6-lakh mark and rose to 6,04,358 after 8,493 fresh cases were reported during the last 24 hours, while 228 new deaths took the fatality tally to 20,265. 

Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded 5,890 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 3,43,945, while 120 deaths propelled the death toll to 5,886. As many as 5,667 patients were discharged from various hospitals and in total 2,83,937 people have recovered and there are 54,122 active cases.

The COVID-19 death toll in Karnataka breached the 4,000-mark on Monday, as the state reported 6,317 new cases and 115 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 2,33,283, the health department said. The day also saw recoveries overtaking the number of new positive cases, with 7,071 patients getting discharged.

Here is the state-wise list of coronavirus cases and deaths in India:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1091 54  1325 99  29
Andhra Pradesh 84777 1168  209100 7866  2732 82 
Arunachal Pradesh 843 45  1893 85  5  
Assam 22736 1265  56734 1519  197
Bihar 29387 1672  76452 4128  468
Chandigarh 1003 67  1183 46  30
Chhattisgarh 5277 182  10598 363  150
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 447 1459 28  2  
Delhi 10852 29  138301 740  4214 18 
Goa 3825 65  8058 283  111
Gujarat 14315 68  62595 1083  2800 15 
Haryana 6880 134  40610 1009  550 12 
Himachal Pradesh 1321 96  2834 114  19  
Jammu and Kashmir 7048 63  21296 353  548
Jharkhand 8451 339  15051 352  250
Karnataka 80659 869  148562 7071  4062 115 
Kerala 15946 581  30025 1131  169 13 
Ladakh 584 1368 12  14  
Madhya Pradesh 10232 80  35025 987  1128 23 
Maharashtra 155579 3126  428514 11391  20265 228 
Manipur 1936 15  2734 102  17
Meghalaya 733 40  679 6  
Mizoram 417 372 0  
Nagaland 1917 47  1530 108  8  
Odisha 18161 731  43780 1503  353 10 
Puducherry 3288 109  4627 184  114
Punjab 11653 690  20180 749  863 51 
Rajasthan 14089 273  47654 1050  887 11 
Sikkim 485 701 28  1  
Tamil Nadu 54122 103  283937 5667  5886 120 
Telengana 21024 396  72202 2070  711
Tripura 1943 84  5404 118  62
Uttarakhand 3850 73  8485 385  158
Uttar Pradesh 50893 644  104808 4376  2515 66 
West Bengal 27402 103  89703 2932  2473 45 
Total# 673166 3734  1977779 57937  51797 876 



Posted By: Talib Khan