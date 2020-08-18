Over 55,000 new cases in a day take India's COVID-19 tally past 27-lakh mark; death toll nears 52,000
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India registered a spike of 55,079 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours taking its overall coronavirus tally past 27-lakh mark and reached 27,02,743. The death toll due to this deadly infection also crossed 51,000-mark and reached 51,797 after 876 new fatalities were reported during the last 24-hours.
Of the total 27,02,743 cases, 6,73,166 are active cases while 19,77,780 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. The ICMR said that 3,09,41,264 samples tested up to 17th August for COVID-19. Of these, 8,99,864 samples were tested yesterday.
Meanwhile, the health ministry said that a new peak of 8.99 lakh tests done during the last 24 hours, adding that even with such a high level of testing, the positivity rate in the country remained low at 8.81 per cent as compared to the weekly national average at 8.84 per cent.
The health ministry also said that focused implementation of Centre-led strategies has ensured prompt identification, timely isolation and effective clinical treatment, leading to reduced Case Fatality Rate. The ministry further added that 30 States/UTs have performed better than the national average resulting in low fatality rate.
Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-affected state. The state's coronavirus count crossed the 6-lakh mark and rose to 6,04,358 after 8,493 fresh cases were reported during the last 24 hours, while 228 new deaths took the fatality tally to 20,265.
Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded 5,890 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 3,43,945, while 120 deaths propelled the death toll to 5,886. As many as 5,667 patients were discharged from various hospitals and in total 2,83,937 people have recovered and there are 54,122 active cases.
The COVID-19 death toll in Karnataka breached the 4,000-mark on Monday, as the state reported 6,317 new cases and 115 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 2,33,283, the health department said. The day also saw recoveries overtaking the number of new positive cases, with 7,071 patients getting discharged.
Here is the state-wise list of coronavirus cases and deaths in India:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1091
|54
|1325
|99
|29
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|84777
|1168
|209100
|7866
|2732
|82
|Arunachal Pradesh
|843
|45
|1893
|85
|5
|Assam
|22736
|1265
|56734
|1519
|197
|8
|Bihar
|29387
|1672
|76452
|4128
|468
|7
|Chandigarh
|1003
|67
|1183
|46
|30
|1
|Chhattisgarh
|5277
|182
|10598
|363
|150
|9
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|447
|2
|1459
|28
|2
|Delhi
|10852
|29
|138301
|740
|4214
|18
|Goa
|3825
|65
|8058
|283
|111
|7
|Gujarat
|14315
|68
|62595
|1083
|2800
|15
|Haryana
|6880
|134
|40610
|1009
|550
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|1321
|96
|2834
|114
|19
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7048
|63
|21296
|353
|548
|6
|Jharkhand
|8451
|339
|15051
|352
|250
|6
|Karnataka
|80659
|869
|148562
|7071
|4062
|115
|Kerala
|15946
|581
|30025
|1131
|169
|13
|Ladakh
|584
|6
|1368
|12
|14
|Madhya Pradesh
|10232
|80
|35025
|987
|1128
|23
|Maharashtra
|155579
|3126
|428514
|11391
|20265
|228
|Manipur
|1936
|15
|2734
|102
|17
|1
|Meghalaya
|733
|40
|679
|4
|6
|Mizoram
|417
|1
|372
|1
|0
|Nagaland
|1917
|47
|1530
|108
|8
|Odisha
|18161
|731
|43780
|1503
|353
|10
|Puducherry
|3288
|109
|4627
|184
|114
|4
|Punjab
|11653
|690
|20180
|749
|863
|51
|Rajasthan
|14089
|273
|47654
|1050
|887
|11
|Sikkim
|485
|8
|701
|28
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|54122
|103
|283937
|5667
|5886
|120
|Telengana
|21024
|396
|72202
|2070
|711
|8
|Tripura
|1943
|84
|5404
|118
|62
|3
|Uttarakhand
|3850
|73
|8485
|385
|158
|6
|Uttar Pradesh
|50893
|644
|104808
|4376
|2515
|66
|West Bengal
|27402
|103
|89703
|2932
|2473
|45
|Total#
|673166
|3734
|1977779
|57937
|51797
|876
