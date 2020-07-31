New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Friday crossed the grim mark of 16 lakh after the country reported in biggest single-day spike of 55,079 new COVID-19 cases. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the death toll has also crossed the 35,000-mark with the country reporting 779 fatalities in the last 24 hours. 

As per the data available at the Union Health Ministry Website, the novel coronavirus has affected 16,38,871 people while 35,747 have succumbed to the deadly pathogen, which is the fifth highest in the world. The active number of coronavirus cases in India is 5,45,318 while the recovery rate has improved to 64.54 per cent as 10,57,805 have recovered from COVID-19 and discharged from hospital.

The biggest-single day spike of over 55,000 coronavirus cases comes just a day before the beginning of the third phase of the phase-wise upliftment of the COVID-19-induced lockdown. India on Wednesday had crossed the 15 lakh-mark and in just two days, the country's COVID-19 tally has surged past 16 lakh.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in India on January 30 and the country crossed the one lakh-mark on May 19. On June 27, India's COVID-19 tall crossed 5 lakh while on July 17 it surged past 10 lakh. Now on July 31, India's COVID-19 tally has crossed the grim mark of 16 lakh.

Amid the alarming rise in country, the Centre on Thursday asserted that herd immunity against COVID-19 is not a "strategic option" because of India's "size and population", noting that people need to follow "COVID appropriate behaviour".

"Herd immunity in a country of the size and population of India can't be a strategic option. It can only be achieved through immunisation. Health Ministry thinks it's possible in future but for now we've to follow COVID appropriate behaviour," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Secretary Rajesh Bhushan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Also Read | EXPLAINED: WHO says 'COVID-19 herd immunity will take time' | Here's what it is and how it can be achieved

According to experts, herd immunity occurs when a large number of people, usually 70 to 90 per cent, become immune to a contagious disease after being infected to it. But there are many grey areas clouding the issue as far as the novel coronavirus is concerned with no consensus on when herd immunity sets in.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 266 41  201   4
Andhra Pradesh 69252 5481  60024 4618  1281 68 
Arunachal Pradesh 654 76  827 150  3  
Assam 9233 862  29080 1248  94
Bihar 16845 1363  31350 1030  282
Chandigarh 355 647 36  14  
Chhattisgarh 2789 66  5921 285  51
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 394 18  668 20  2  
Delhi 10743 27  119724 1091  3936 29 
Goa 1657 4005 221  42
Gujarat 13793 258  44074 879  2418 22 
Haryana 6497 301  27340 920  417
Himachal Pradesh 1105 48  1387 55  14  
Jammu and Kashmir 7662 87  11842 520  365 17 
Jharkhand 5888 160  4176 141  103
Karnataka 69708 2252  46694 3793  2230 83 
Kerala 10074 290  12159 794  70
Ladakh 277 16  1094 14  7
Madhya Pradesh 8454 97  21657 723  857 14 
Maharashtra 148454 2021  248615 8860  14729 266 
Manipur 829 10  1672 33  4
Meghalaya 588 16  210 5  
Mizoram 174 234 19  0  
Nagaland 936 23  625 30  5  
Odisha 10463 386  19746 807  169 10 
Puducherry 1292 36  1958 84  48
Punjab 4577 205  10509 296  370
Rajasthan 11097 352  28385 816  663 13 
Sikkim 395 214 16  1  
Tamil Nadu 57962 472  178178 5295  3838 97 
Telengana 15640 977  44572 821  505 13 
Tripura 1723 63  2962 284  21  
Uttarakhand 2993 10  3996 185  76
Uttar Pradesh 32649 2652  46803 996  1587 57 
West Bengal 19900 248  46256 2140  1536 46 
Total 545318 17076  1057805 37223  35747 779 

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma