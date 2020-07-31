Over 55,000 new cases, biggest single-day spike, take India's COVID-19 tally past 16 lakh; death toll crosses 35,000-mark
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Friday crossed the grim mark of 16 lakh after the country reported in biggest single-day spike of 55,079 new COVID-19 cases. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the death toll has also crossed the 35,000-mark with the country reporting 779 fatalities in the last 24 hours.
As per the data available at the Union Health Ministry Website, the novel coronavirus has affected 16,38,871 people while 35,747 have succumbed to the deadly pathogen, which is the fifth highest in the world. The active number of coronavirus cases in India is 5,45,318 while the recovery rate has improved to 64.54 per cent as 10,57,805 have recovered from COVID-19 and discharged from hospital.
The biggest-single day spike of over 55,000 coronavirus cases comes just a day before the beginning of the third phase of the phase-wise upliftment of the COVID-19-induced lockdown. India on Wednesday had crossed the 15 lakh-mark and in just two days, the country's COVID-19 tally has surged past 16 lakh.
The first COVID-19 case was reported in India on January 30 and the country crossed the one lakh-mark on May 19. On June 27, India's COVID-19 tall crossed 5 lakh while on July 17 it surged past 10 lakh. Now on July 31, India's COVID-19 tally has crossed the grim mark of 16 lakh.
Amid the alarming rise in country, the Centre on Thursday asserted that herd immunity against COVID-19 is not a "strategic option" because of India's "size and population", noting that people need to follow "COVID appropriate behaviour".
"Herd immunity in a country of the size and population of India can't be a strategic option. It can only be achieved through immunisation. Health Ministry thinks it's possible in future but for now we've to follow COVID appropriate behaviour," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Secretary Rajesh Bhushan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
According to experts, herd immunity occurs when a large number of people, usually 70 to 90 per cent, become immune to a contagious disease after being infected to it. But there are many grey areas clouding the issue as far as the novel coronavirus is concerned with no consensus on when herd immunity sets in.
Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|266
|41
|201
|4
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|69252
|5481
|60024
|4618
|1281
|68
|Arunachal Pradesh
|654
|76
|827
|150
|3
|Assam
|9233
|862
|29080
|1248
|94
|2
|Bihar
|16845
|1363
|31350
|1030
|282
|4
|Chandigarh
|355
|2
|647
|36
|14
|Chhattisgarh
|2789
|66
|5921
|285
|51
|3
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|394
|18
|668
|20
|2
|Delhi
|10743
|27
|119724
|1091
|3936
|29
|Goa
|1657
|9
|4005
|221
|42
|3
|Gujarat
|13793
|258
|44074
|879
|2418
|22
|Haryana
|6497
|301
|27340
|920
|417
|4
|Himachal Pradesh
|1105
|48
|1387
|55
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7662
|87
|11842
|520
|365
|17
|Jharkhand
|5888
|160
|4176
|141
|103
|5
|Karnataka
|69708
|2252
|46694
|3793
|2230
|83
|Kerala
|10074
|290
|12159
|794
|70
|2
|Ladakh
|277
|16
|1094
|14
|7
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|8454
|97
|21657
|723
|857
|14
|Maharashtra
|148454
|2021
|248615
|8860
|14729
|266
|Manipur
|829
|10
|1672
|33
|4
|4
|Meghalaya
|588
|16
|210
|3
|5
|Mizoram
|174
|9
|234
|19
|0
|Nagaland
|936
|23
|625
|30
|5
|Odisha
|10463
|386
|19746
|807
|169
|10
|Puducherry
|1292
|36
|1958
|84
|48
|1
|Punjab
|4577
|205
|10509
|296
|370
|9
|Rajasthan
|11097
|352
|28385
|816
|663
|13
|Sikkim
|395
|2
|214
|16
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|57962
|472
|178178
|5295
|3838
|97
|Telengana
|15640
|977
|44572
|821
|505
|13
|Tripura
|1723
|63
|2962
|284
|21
|Uttarakhand
|2993
|10
|3996
|185
|76
|4
|Uttar Pradesh
|32649
|2652
|46803
|996
|1587
|57
|West Bengal
|19900
|248
|46256
|2140
|1536
|46
|Total
|545318
|17076
|1057805
|37223
|35747
|779
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma