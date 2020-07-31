As per the data available at the Union Health Ministry Website, the novel coronavirus has affected 16,38,871 people while 35,747 have succumbed to the deadly pathogen.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Friday crossed the grim mark of 16 lakh after the country reported in biggest single-day spike of 55,079 new COVID-19 cases. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the death toll has also crossed the 35,000-mark with the country reporting 779 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

As per the data available at the Union Health Ministry Website, the novel coronavirus has affected 16,38,871 people while 35,747 have succumbed to the deadly pathogen, which is the fifth highest in the world. The active number of coronavirus cases in India is 5,45,318 while the recovery rate has improved to 64.54 per cent as 10,57,805 have recovered from COVID-19 and discharged from hospital.

The biggest-single day spike of over 55,000 coronavirus cases comes just a day before the beginning of the third phase of the phase-wise upliftment of the COVID-19-induced lockdown. India on Wednesday had crossed the 15 lakh-mark and in just two days, the country's COVID-19 tally has surged past 16 lakh.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in India on January 30 and the country crossed the one lakh-mark on May 19. On June 27, India's COVID-19 tall crossed 5 lakh while on July 17 it surged past 10 lakh. Now on July 31, India's COVID-19 tally has crossed the grim mark of 16 lakh.

Amid the alarming rise in country, the Centre on Thursday asserted that herd immunity against COVID-19 is not a "strategic option" because of India's "size and population", noting that people need to follow "COVID appropriate behaviour".

"Herd immunity in a country of the size and population of India can't be a strategic option. It can only be achieved through immunisation. Health Ministry thinks it's possible in future but for now we've to follow COVID appropriate behaviour," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Secretary Rajesh Bhushan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to experts, herd immunity occurs when a large number of people, usually 70 to 90 per cent, become immune to a contagious disease after being infected to it. But there are many grey areas clouding the issue as far as the novel coronavirus is concerned with no consensus on when herd immunity sets in.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 266 41 201 4 2 Andhra Pradesh 69252 5481 60024 4618 1281 68 Arunachal Pradesh 654 76 827 150 3 Assam 9233 862 29080 1248 94 2 Bihar 16845 1363 31350 1030 282 4 Chandigarh 355 2 647 36 14 Chhattisgarh 2789 66 5921 285 51 3 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 394 18 668 20 2 Delhi 10743 27 119724 1091 3936 29 Goa 1657 9 4005 221 42 3 Gujarat 13793 258 44074 879 2418 22 Haryana 6497 301 27340 920 417 4 Himachal Pradesh 1105 48 1387 55 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7662 87 11842 520 365 17 Jharkhand 5888 160 4176 141 103 5 Karnataka 69708 2252 46694 3793 2230 83 Kerala 10074 290 12159 794 70 2 Ladakh 277 16 1094 14 7 1 Madhya Pradesh 8454 97 21657 723 857 14 Maharashtra 148454 2021 248615 8860 14729 266 Manipur 829 10 1672 33 4 4 Meghalaya 588 16 210 3 5 Mizoram 174 9 234 19 0 Nagaland 936 23 625 30 5 Odisha 10463 386 19746 807 169 10 Puducherry 1292 36 1958 84 48 1 Punjab 4577 205 10509 296 370 9 Rajasthan 11097 352 28385 816 663 13 Sikkim 395 2 214 16 1 Tamil Nadu 57962 472 178178 5295 3838 97 Telengana 15640 977 44572 821 505 13 Tripura 1723 63 2962 284 21 Uttarakhand 2993 10 3996 185 76 4 Uttar Pradesh 32649 2652 46803 996 1587 57 West Bengal 19900 248 46256 2140 1536 46 Total 545318 17076 1057805 37223 35747 779

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma