New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With a single-day spike of 52,123 new coronavirus cases, India's COVID-19 tally on Thursday reached near 16 lakh while the death toll surged to 34,968 after the country reported 775 fatalities during the same period, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the latest information available at the Union Health Ministry website, the number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 15,83,792, including 5,28,242 active cases. The recovery rate in India is 64.43 per cent as 10,20,582 people have recovered from coronavirus and discharged from hospitals.  

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to July 29 is 1,81,90,382 including 4,46,642 samples which were tested on Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus cases have been increasing at an alarming rate in India. However, the country's recovery rate offers hope in India's battle against the deadly pathogen which was first reported in China's Wuhan.

Also Read | Unlock 3.0 guidelines: Night curfews to end, gyms to open, schools to remain shut | Details here

The recovery rate remains the highest in Delhi where over 89 per cent or 1.17 lakh coronavirus patients have recovered while Ladakh, Haryana, Assam and Telengana have a recovery rate of 80 per cent, 78 per cent, 76 per cent and 75 per cent respectively. Maharashtra, which is worst-hit state in India, has a recovery rate of 61.56 per cent as 2.32 lakh patients have recovered from the highly contagious infection.

Here's the stat-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 166 21  196 1  
Andhra Pradesh 56527 4826  52622 3064  1148 58 
Arunachal Pradesh 710 48  617 43  3  
Assam 8241 153  26618 1216  88
Bihar 14718 1257  28856 1326  269 16 
Chandigarh 321   599 24  14  
Chhattisgarh 2772 243  5439 267  46
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 384 596 32  2  
Delhi 10887 107  117507 1135  3881 28 
Goa 1656 17  3595 185  36  
Gujarat 13198 52  42412 1032  2372 24 
Haryana 6712 28  25758 712  406
Himachal Pradesh 1082 42  1234 18  14  
Jammu and Kashmir 7661 10885 483  333 12 
Jharkhand 5121 297  3868 98  89  
Karnataka 64442 2615  40504 2819  2055 102 
Kerala 10103 484  10724 679  67
Ladakh 254 18  1067 6
Madhya Pradesh 8044 66  20343 552  830 10 
Maharashtra 144998 2898  232277 10333  14165 282 
Manipur 705 15  1612 16  0  
Meghalaya 580 33  194 5  
Mizoram 186 198 0  
Nagaland 878 67  577 5  
Odisha 9892 521  18061 687  154
Puducherry 1182 73  1782 62  47
Punjab 4290 97  9752 688  336 18 
Rajasthan 10668 544  27202 1079  644 13 
Sikkim 392 12  186 12  1  
Tamil Nadu 57073 2177  166956 4707  3659 88 
Telengana 13753   42909   480  
Tripura 1627 62  2621 154  21
Uttarakhand 2797 210  3720 45  70
Uttar Pradesh 27934 1730  44520 1687  1497 41 
West Bengal 19493 42022 2105  1449 38 
Total 509447 12459  988029 35286  34193 768 

Meanwhile, the Centre on Wednesday issued guidelines for the Unlock 3.0. In its latest guidelines, the Centre allowed opening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5. The government said that the Health Ministry will issue the guidelines and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for yoga institutes and gymnasiums.

The government, however, has said that schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls along with bars will continue to remain shut till August 31 and political and religious gatherings too will remain prohibited. However, restrictions on movement of individuals during night (night curfew) have been removed, the government noted.

The Unlock 3 guidelines will come into force from August 1 and strict enforcement of lockdown in containment zones will continue till August 31, the Home Ministry added. 

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma