New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With a single-day spike of 52,123 new coronavirus cases, India's COVID-19 tally on Thursday reached near 16 lakh while the death toll surged to 34,968 after the country reported 775 fatalities during the same period, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the latest information available at the Union Health Ministry website, the number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 15,83,792, including 5,28,242 active cases. The recovery rate in India is 64.43 per cent as 10,20,582 people have recovered from coronavirus and discharged from hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to July 29 is 1,81,90,382 including 4,46,642 samples which were tested on Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus cases have been increasing at an alarming rate in India. However, the country's recovery rate offers hope in India's battle against the deadly pathogen which was first reported in China's Wuhan.

The recovery rate remains the highest in Delhi where over 89 per cent or 1.17 lakh coronavirus patients have recovered while Ladakh, Haryana, Assam and Telengana have a recovery rate of 80 per cent, 78 per cent, 76 per cent and 75 per cent respectively. Maharashtra, which is worst-hit state in India, has a recovery rate of 61.56 per cent as 2.32 lakh patients have recovered from the highly contagious infection.

Here's the stat-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 166 21 196 4 1 Andhra Pradesh 56527 4826 52622 3064 1148 58 Arunachal Pradesh 710 48 617 43 3 Assam 8241 153 26618 1216 88 2 Bihar 14718 1257 28856 1326 269 16 Chandigarh 321 599 24 14 Chhattisgarh 2772 243 5439 267 46 2 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 384 4 596 32 2 Delhi 10887 107 117507 1135 3881 28 Goa 1656 17 3595 185 36 Gujarat 13198 52 42412 1032 2372 24 Haryana 6712 28 25758 712 406 9 Himachal Pradesh 1082 42 1234 18 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7661 6 10885 483 333 12 Jharkhand 5121 297 3868 98 89 Karnataka 64442 2615 40504 2819 2055 102 Kerala 10103 484 10724 679 67 4 Ladakh 254 18 1067 1 6 2 Madhya Pradesh 8044 66 20343 552 830 10 Maharashtra 144998 2898 232277 10333 14165 282 Manipur 705 15 1612 16 0 Meghalaya 580 33 194 8 5 Mizoram 186 5 198 5 0 Nagaland 878 67 577 8 5 Odisha 9892 521 18061 687 154 7 Puducherry 1182 73 1782 62 47 4 Punjab 4290 97 9752 688 336 18 Rajasthan 10668 544 27202 1079 644 13 Sikkim 392 12 186 12 1 Tamil Nadu 57073 2177 166956 4707 3659 88 Telengana 13753 42909 480 Tripura 1627 62 2621 154 21 4 Uttarakhand 2797 210 3720 45 70 4 Uttar Pradesh 27934 1730 44520 1687 1497 41 West Bengal 19493 9 42022 2105 1449 38 Total 509447 12459 988029 35286 34193 768

Meanwhile, the Centre on Wednesday issued guidelines for the Unlock 3.0. In its latest guidelines, the Centre allowed opening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5. The government said that the Health Ministry will issue the guidelines and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for yoga institutes and gymnasiums.

The government, however, has said that schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls along with bars will continue to remain shut till August 31 and political and religious gatherings too will remain prohibited. However, restrictions on movement of individuals during night (night curfew) have been removed, the government noted.

The Unlock 3 guidelines will come into force from August 1 and strict enforcement of lockdown in containment zones will continue till August 31, the Home Ministry added.

