Over 52,000 new COVID-19 cases take India's tally to 15.83 lakh, death toll nears 35,000; number of recoveries crosses 10 lakh-mark
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With a single-day spike of 52,123 new coronavirus cases, India's COVID-19 tally on Thursday reached near 16 lakh while the death toll surged to 34,968 after the country reported 775 fatalities during the same period, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
According to the latest information available at the Union Health Ministry website, the number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 15,83,792, including 5,28,242 active cases. The recovery rate in India is 64.43 per cent as 10,20,582 people have recovered from coronavirus and discharged from hospitals.
Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to July 29 is 1,81,90,382 including 4,46,642 samples which were tested on Wednesday.
The number of coronavirus cases have been increasing at an alarming rate in India. However, the country's recovery rate offers hope in India's battle against the deadly pathogen which was first reported in China's Wuhan.
The recovery rate remains the highest in Delhi where over 89 per cent or 1.17 lakh coronavirus patients have recovered while Ladakh, Haryana, Assam and Telengana have a recovery rate of 80 per cent, 78 per cent, 76 per cent and 75 per cent respectively. Maharashtra, which is worst-hit state in India, has a recovery rate of 61.56 per cent as 2.32 lakh patients have recovered from the highly contagious infection.
Here's the stat-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|166
|21
|196
|4
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|56527
|4826
|52622
|3064
|1148
|58
|Arunachal Pradesh
|710
|48
|617
|43
|3
|Assam
|8241
|153
|26618
|1216
|88
|2
|Bihar
|14718
|1257
|28856
|1326
|269
|16
|Chandigarh
|321
|599
|24
|14
|Chhattisgarh
|2772
|243
|5439
|267
|46
|2
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|384
|4
|596
|32
|2
|Delhi
|10887
|107
|117507
|1135
|3881
|28
|Goa
|1656
|17
|3595
|185
|36
|Gujarat
|13198
|52
|42412
|1032
|2372
|24
|Haryana
|6712
|28
|25758
|712
|406
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|1082
|42
|1234
|18
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7661
|6
|10885
|483
|333
|12
|Jharkhand
|5121
|297
|3868
|98
|89
|Karnataka
|64442
|2615
|40504
|2819
|2055
|102
|Kerala
|10103
|484
|10724
|679
|67
|4
|Ladakh
|254
|18
|1067
|1
|6
|2
|Madhya Pradesh
|8044
|66
|20343
|552
|830
|10
|Maharashtra
|144998
|2898
|232277
|10333
|14165
|282
|Manipur
|705
|15
|1612
|16
|0
|Meghalaya
|580
|33
|194
|8
|5
|Mizoram
|186
|5
|198
|5
|0
|Nagaland
|878
|67
|577
|8
|5
|Odisha
|9892
|521
|18061
|687
|154
|7
|Puducherry
|1182
|73
|1782
|62
|47
|4
|Punjab
|4290
|97
|9752
|688
|336
|18
|Rajasthan
|10668
|544
|27202
|1079
|644
|13
|Sikkim
|392
|12
|186
|12
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|57073
|2177
|166956
|4707
|3659
|88
|Telengana
|13753
|42909
|480
|Tripura
|1627
|62
|2621
|154
|21
|4
|Uttarakhand
|2797
|210
|3720
|45
|70
|4
|Uttar Pradesh
|27934
|1730
|44520
|1687
|1497
|41
|West Bengal
|19493
|9
|42022
|2105
|1449
|38
|Total
|509447
|12459
|988029
|35286
|34193
|768
Meanwhile, the Centre on Wednesday issued guidelines for the Unlock 3.0. In its latest guidelines, the Centre allowed opening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5. The government said that the Health Ministry will issue the guidelines and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for yoga institutes and gymnasiums.
The government, however, has said that schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls along with bars will continue to remain shut till August 31 and political and religious gatherings too will remain prohibited. However, restrictions on movement of individuals during night (night curfew) have been removed, the government noted.
The Unlock 3 guidelines will come into force from August 1 and strict enforcement of lockdown in containment zones will continue till August 31, the Home Ministry added.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma