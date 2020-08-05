Over 52,000 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours take India's tally past 19 lakh; death toll crosses 39,000-mark
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India coronavirus tally on Wednesday crossed the grim mark of 19 lakh cases while the death toll surged over 39,000 after the country reported a rise of 52,509 new COVID-19 cases and 857 fatalities during the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
According to the information available at the Union Health Ministry website, the novel coronavirus -- caused by SARS‑CoV‑2 -- has affected 19,08,255 people in India and claimed 39,795 lives, taking the fatality rate to 2.09 per cent. The active number of coronavirus cases in 5,86,244 while the recovery rate in the country stands at 67.19 per cent as 12,82,215 have recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals.
The coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 19 lakh-mark on a day when the country entered the third phase of the phase-wise upliftment of the coronavirus-induced lockdown or "Unlock 3.0". The government had imposed a lockdown from March 25 in order to break the chain of the deadly pathogen in India. However, the country has now entered the Unlock phase with the government uplifting the lockdown in a phase-wise manner.
However, since the beginning of the Unlock 1.0, coronavirus cases in India have been rising at an alarming rate, The country had crossed the one lakh coronavirus cases mark on May 1. On July 17, India's coronavirus cases crossed 10 lakh-mark while in just 20 days, the country's COVID-19 tally has surged past 19 lakh. The novel COVID-19 infection has also affected several politicians in India, including Union Minister Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Ministers BS Yediyurappa, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia and Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain.
Currently, India is third worst affected country in the world after the United States (US) and Brazil. In terms of COVID-19 deaths, India is the fifth worst-hit country and is only behind the US, Brazil, the UK and Mexico.
Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|639
|277
|12
|Andhra Pradesh
|79104
|95625
|1604
|Arunachal Pradesh
|682
|1105
|3
|Assam
|13625
|34421
|115
|Bihar
|21093
|40348
|347
|Chandigarh
|471
|715
|20
|Chhattisgarh
|2520
|7613
|69
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|404
|919
|2
|Delhi
|9897
|125226
|4033
|Goa
|1901
|5114
|60
|Gujarat
|14690
|48376
|2533
|Haryana
|6122
|31226
|448
|Himachal Pradesh
|1155
|1710
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7123
|14856
|417
|Jharkhand
|8648
|5164
|128
|Karnataka
|73854
|69272
|2704
|Kerala
|11570
|16299
|87
|Ladakh
|400
|1127
|7
|Madhya Pradesh
|8756
|25414
|912
|Maharashtra
|142458
|299356
|16142
|Manipur
|1197
|1814
|7
|Meghalaya
|582
|330
|5
|Mizoram
|222
|282
|0
|Nagaland
|1741
|659
|5
|Odisha
|12982
|24483
|216
|Puducherry
|1552
|2537
|58
|Punjab
|6062
|12491
|462
|Rajasthan
|13115
|32832
|732
|Sikkim
|483
|299
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|55152
|208784
|4349
|Telengana
|19568
|50814
|576
|Tripura
|1873
|3725
|30
|Uttarakhand
|3066
|4847
|95
|Uttar Pradesh
|41222
|57271
|1817
|West Bengal
|22315
|56884
|1785
|Total
|586244
|1282215
|39795
(The data mentioned here has been taken from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma