New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India coronavirus tally on Wednesday crossed the grim mark of 19 lakh cases while the death toll surged over 39,000 after the country reported a rise of 52,509 new COVID-19 cases and 857 fatalities during the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the information available at the Union Health Ministry website, the novel coronavirus -- caused by SARS‑CoV‑2 -- has affected 19,08,255 people in India and claimed 39,795 lives, taking the fatality rate to 2.09 per cent. The active number of coronavirus cases in 5,86,244 while the recovery rate in the country stands at 67.19 per cent as 12,82,215 have recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals.

The coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 19 lakh-mark on a day when the country entered the third phase of the phase-wise upliftment of the coronavirus-induced lockdown or "Unlock 3.0". The government had imposed a lockdown from March 25 in order to break the chain of the deadly pathogen in India. However, the country has now entered the Unlock phase with the government uplifting the lockdown in a phase-wise manner.

However, since the beginning of the Unlock 1.0, coronavirus cases in India have been rising at an alarming rate, The country had crossed the one lakh coronavirus cases mark on May 1. On July 17, India's coronavirus cases crossed 10 lakh-mark while in just 20 days, the country's COVID-19 tally has surged past 19 lakh. The novel COVID-19 infection has also affected several politicians in India, including Union Minister Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Ministers BS Yediyurappa, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia and Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

Currently, India is third worst affected country in the world after the United States (US) and Brazil. In terms of COVID-19 deaths, India is the fifth worst-hit country and is only behind the US, Brazil, the UK and Mexico.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 639 277 12 Andhra Pradesh 79104 95625 1604 Arunachal Pradesh 682 1105 3 Assam 13625 34421 115 Bihar 21093 40348 347 Chandigarh 471 715 20 Chhattisgarh 2520 7613 69 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 404 919 2 Delhi 9897 125226 4033 Goa 1901 5114 60 Gujarat 14690 48376 2533 Haryana 6122 31226 448 Himachal Pradesh 1155 1710 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7123 14856 417 Jharkhand 8648 5164 128 Karnataka 73854 69272 2704 Kerala 11570 16299 87 Ladakh 400 1127 7 Madhya Pradesh 8756 25414 912 Maharashtra 142458 299356 16142 Manipur 1197 1814 7 Meghalaya 582 330 5 Mizoram 222 282 0 Nagaland 1741 659 5 Odisha 12982 24483 216 Puducherry 1552 2537 58 Punjab 6062 12491 462 Rajasthan 13115 32832 732 Sikkim 483 299 1 Tamil Nadu 55152 208784 4349 Telengana 19568 50814 576 Tripura 1873 3725 30 Uttarakhand 3066 4847 95 Uttar Pradesh 41222 57271 1817 West Bengal 22315 56884 1785 Total 586244 1282215 39795

(The data mentioned here has been taken from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

