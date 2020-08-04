Over 52,000 new cases in a day take India's COVID-19 tally to 18.55 lakh; death toll nears 39,000-mark
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With 52,050 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday reached 18,55,746, while the death toll due to the deadly virus nears the 39,000-mark and reached 38,938 after 803 new fatalities were recorded from across the country during the last 24 hours.
Of the total 18,55,745 cases, 5,86,298 are active cases, while 12,30,510 have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.
Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state. Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally during the last 24-hours increased to 4,50,196 with the addition of 8,968 fresh cases, while 266 deaths, including 46 in Mumbai, took the fatality count to 15,842.
Maintaining its robust recovery of COVID-19 patients, Tamil Nadu on Monday saw the cumulative discharges crossing the two lakh milestone while the recovery rate stood at a healthy 76 per cent since the first case was reported in March. The daily deaths breached the 100-mark for the first time, with 109 people succumbing to the contagion, taking the death toll to 4,241. The state recorded 5,609 fresh cases, taking the overall infection count to 2,63,222.
Andhra Pradesh with the addition of 7,822 fresh cases on Monday, taking the tally to 1,66,586. While 5,786 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals across the state, another 63 succumbed to the pandemic in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,537.
Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 805 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, its lowest in the last eight days, taking the infection tally to over 1.38 lakh. The death toll in Delhi also climbed up to 4,021 after 17 new fatalities were from the state-city during the last 24-hours. 10,133 tests -- 3,904 RTCPR and 6,229 Rapid Antigen -- were conducted in the last 24 hours. On average, 18,000-19,000 tests were being conducted daily since testing was ramped up significantly in mid-June.
Here is the state-wise list of Coronavirus cases and deaths in the country:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|484
|242
|8
|Andhra Pradesh
|74404
|82886
|1474
|Arunachal Pradesh
|699
|996
|3
|Assam
|10415
|32384
|105
|Bihar
|20306
|36389
|329
|Chandigarh
|400
|698
|19
|Chhattisgarh
|2482
|6991
|58
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|416
|766
|2
|Delhi
|10356
|123317
|4004
|Goa
|1809
|4668
|53
|Gujarat
|14572
|46504
|2486
|Haryana
|6396
|29690
|433
|Himachal Pradesh
|1130
|1559
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7893
|13127
|396
|Jharkhand
|7723
|4682
|118
|Karnataka
|74598
|57725
|2496
|Kerala
|11366
|14463
|82
|Ladakh
|351
|1108
|7
|Madhya Pradesh
|9099
|23550
|886
|Maharashtra
|148843
|276809
|15576
|Manipur
|1087
|1737
|7
|Meghalaya
|605
|264
|5
|Mizoram
|224
|258
|0
|Nagaland
|1282
|648
|5
|Odisha
|12761
|21955
|197
|Puducherry
|1445
|2309
|52
|Punjab
|5964
|11466
|423
|Rajasthan
|12391
|30710
|703
|Sikkim
|368
|289
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|56998
|196483
|4132
|Telengana
|18547
|47590
|540
|Tripura
|1742
|3605
|27
|Uttarakhand
|3070
|4437
|86
|Uttar Pradesh
|38023
|53168
|1730
|West Bengal
|21108
|52730
|1678
|Total#
|579357
|1186203
|38135
Posted By: Talib Khan