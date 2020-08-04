Of the total 18,55,746 cases, 5,86,298 are active cases, while 12,30,510 have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With 52,050 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday reached 18,55,746, while the death toll due to the deadly virus nears the 39,000-mark and reached 38,938 after 803 new fatalities were recorded from across the country during the last 24 hours.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state. Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally during the last 24-hours increased to 4,50,196 with the addition of 8,968 fresh cases, while 266 deaths, including 46 in Mumbai, took the fatality count to 15,842.

Maintaining its robust recovery of COVID-19 patients, Tamil Nadu on Monday saw the cumulative discharges crossing the two lakh milestone while the recovery rate stood at a healthy 76 per cent since the first case was reported in March. The daily deaths breached the 100-mark for the first time, with 109 people succumbing to the contagion, taking the death toll to 4,241. The state recorded 5,609 fresh cases, taking the overall infection count to 2,63,222.

Andhra Pradesh with the addition of 7,822 fresh cases on Monday, taking the tally to 1,66,586. While 5,786 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals across the state, another 63 succumbed to the pandemic in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,537.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 805 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, its lowest in the last eight days, taking the infection tally to over 1.38 lakh. The death toll in Delhi also climbed up to 4,021 after 17 new fatalities were from the state-city during the last 24-hours. 10,133 tests -- 3,904 RTCPR and 6,229 Rapid Antigen -- were conducted in the last 24 hours. On average, 18,000-19,000 tests were being conducted daily since testing was ramped up significantly in mid-June.

Here is the state-wise list of Coronavirus cases and deaths in the country:

Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 484 242 8 Andhra Pradesh 74404 82886 1474 Arunachal Pradesh 699 996 3 Assam 10415 32384 105 Bihar 20306 36389 329 Chandigarh 400 698 19 Chhattisgarh 2482 6991 58 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 416 766 2 Delhi 10356 123317 4004 Goa 1809 4668 53 Gujarat 14572 46504 2486 Haryana 6396 29690 433 Himachal Pradesh 1130 1559 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7893 13127 396 Jharkhand 7723 4682 118 Karnataka 74598 57725 2496 Kerala 11366 14463 82 Ladakh 351 1108 7 Madhya Pradesh 9099 23550 886 Maharashtra 148843 276809 15576 Manipur 1087 1737 7 Meghalaya 605 264 5 Mizoram 224 258 0 Nagaland 1282 648 5 Odisha 12761 21955 197 Puducherry 1445 2309 52 Punjab 5964 11466 423 Rajasthan 12391 30710 703 Sikkim 368 289 1 Tamil Nadu 56998 196483 4132 Telengana 18547 47590 540 Tripura 1742 3605 27 Uttarakhand 3070 4437 86 Uttar Pradesh 38023 53168 1730 West Bengal 21108 52730 1678 Total# 579357 1186203 38135





Posted By: Talib Khan