New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Heavy rains have battered the entire northeast of India, especially Assam and Meghalaya, claiming seven lives in the two states so far. While five people, including four children and a woman, have lost their lives in Meghalaya, two new deaths were reported from Assam on Thursday after two siblings were crushed to death in a landslide in the Goalpara district.

Till now, 46 people have died in Assam due to floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains. The continuous rains in Assam have led to an increase in water levels of Borolia, Pagladiya, and Motonga rivers, submerging several villages in the state.

Here are 10 latest updates about the floods in northeast:

1) Four minors, including two boys and two girls, were killed after their house in Laitleram, Shillong collapsed.

2) A 25-year-old woman also died after her house collapsed in Jashiar village in West Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya.

3) The heavy rains also damaged some parts of the National Highway-6, leading to traffic disruption in the East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.

4) A relief of Rs 4 lakh to next kin of the deceased has been announced by the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

5) Recently, CM Conrad also held a meeting to assess the situation in the Garo Hills region which had been hit by landslides and floods.

6) CM Conrad also instructed the officials to extend all possible assistance and make sure that the emergency relief measures reach the floof-affected people and families at the earliest.

7) The ASDMA (Assam State Disaster Management Authority) flood report stated that till June 15, 314 villages under 37 revenue circles were affected by the flood and waters submerged 1731.18 hectares of cropland.



8) People in Assam's Noonmati area have also suffered injures as multiple landslides hit the city.

9) As per agency reports, Assam SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) teams are engaged in rescue operations and any villagers have been moved to safer places after their houses were inundated by flood waters.

10)According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 75,000 people in 18 districts of the state have been affected by the current wave of flood till now.

