Over 45,000 Women Among 1.64 Lakh People Who Died By Suicide In 2021: NCRB Data

According to the most recent National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, 45,026 women committed suicide in India in 2021, with over 23,000 of them being housewives.

The NCRB data found that 1,643,033 people died by suicide in 2021, with 1,18,979 being men. This list includes 28 transgender people.

It also found that housewives accounted for 23,178 of the 45,026 women who died by suicide, followed by students (5,693) and daily wage earners (4,246). The figures demonstrate the pandemic's ongoing impact on people's emotional health and mental health.

Tamil Nadu had the most suicides among housewives (3,221), followed by Madhya Pradesh (3,055) and Maharashtra (2,861). During 2021, these states accounted for 13.9 percent, 13.2 percent, and 12.3 percent of all such suicides, respectively.

Reasons

Family problems and illness were the leading causes of suicide in all cases-men, women, and transgenders-

accounting for 33.2% and 18.6%, respectively. Other reasons include drug and alcohol addiction (6.4%), marriage-related issues (4.8%), love affairs (4.6%), and bankruptcy or indebtedness (3.9%), among others.

Ratio comparison





The NCRB reports that the female ratio of suicide victims for 2021 was 72.5:27.4, which is more in comparison to 2020 when it was 70.9:29.1. It also demonstrates that the proportion of female suicides was higher in marriage-related issues, particularly dowry and infertility.

Age Groups

Those between the ages of 18 and 30, and 30 to 45, were the most vulnerable groups to take the extreme step. This was true for both male and female suicide victims, as well as transgenders.