The donations for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya have started pouring in from all across the country and beyond.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The donations for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya have started pouring in from all across the country and beyond. At the moment when the construction is yet to start, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (SRJBTK) trust has reportedly received around 41 Crore in donations. The trust, that has been set upon by the Union Government after being directed by Supreme Court to do so, will oversee the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and related management of the same.

According to a report in Times of India, 41 Crore amounts to the donations the SRJBTK received ahead of the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony that took place on 5th August. Thus, it doesn’t include the donations made on 5th August itself – from Swami Ram Dev of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Swami Chiddanand Saraswati of the Parmarth Niketan, and Swami Avdheshanand Giri of the Juna Akhada.

“The total donation to the trust stood at Rs 30 crore when the logbook was last seen on Tuesday. Another Rs 11 crore was donated by Morari Babu which makes it about Rs 41 crore. However, the amount doesn’t include other donations made on Wednesday,” Swami Govind Dev Giri, treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (SRJBTK) trust, was quoted as saying.

The Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has received around Rs 6 crore through online donations in the past four months.

Online donations also came for the temple from the day the trust rolled out a net banking option on Ram Navami this year.

“The interesting part is that people are contributing from Rs 11 to whatever they can afford. But bigger amounts have come via cheques or e-banking,” a trust member told IANS

The treasurer further said that the trust was loaded with queries for donations from overseas.

“We cannot accept money from NRIs till we get the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act certification which is in process. Then, the trust will immediately get donations worth Rs 5-7 crore,” he said.

Trust officials also made it clear they were not averse to accepting donations from people of other religions.

A Hyderabad-based jeweler donated a one-kilogram gold brick and a five-kilogram silver brick to the trust. The Mahavir Mandir Trust of Patna also donated the first installment of Rs 2 crore of the pledged amount of Rs 10 crore in donations. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had, in his personal capacity, donated Rs 11 lakh to the trust for the temple construction.

(with agency inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha