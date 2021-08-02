India Coronavirus News: Meanwhile, 36,946 recoveries during the same period pushed the total recoveries to 3.08 crore that took India's recovery rate to 97.35 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active coronavirus tally on Monday increased to 4.13 lakh after the country reported a single-day spike of 40,134 new positives, said the Union Health Ministry. It also said that 422 fatalities were reported during the same period that pushed the death toll to 4.24 lakh with a case mortality rate of 1.34 per cent.

Meanwhile, 36,946 recoveries during the same period pushed the total recoveries to 3.08 crore that took India's recovery rate to 97.35 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry, 47.22 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far.

As per the Health Ministry data, Maharashtra and Kerala continued to report a surge in COVID-19 cases on Monday. While Kerala reported 20,728 new cases and 56 deaths, Maharashtra recorded 6,479 new positives and 157 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Similarly, Tamil Nadu reported 1,990 new cases and 26 fatalities while Andhra Pradesh saw a single-day spike of 2,287 cases and 18 deaths. Karnataka, meanwhile, reported 1,875 new cases and 25 deaths during the same period, as per the Health Ministry data.

Following is the state-wise report of the coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 7403 129 Andhra Pradesh 21019 1934048 13395 Arunachal Pradesh 3675 44354 231 Assam 12642 549065 5275 Bihar 435 714801 9644 Chandigarh 30 61113 811 Chhattisgarh 1919 986778 13525 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 24 10622 4 Delhi 582 1410714 25054 Goa 1011 167046 3148 Gujarat 254 814570 10076 Haryana 715 759589 9638 Himachal Pradesh 1229 201411 3521 Jammu and Kashmir 1211 316017 4379 Jharkhand 254 341817 5129 Karnataka 24168 2846244 36587 Kerala 167891 3226761 16837 Ladakh 57 20076 207 Lakshadweep 75 10070 50 Madhya Pradesh 125 781207 10513 Maharashtra 82350 6094896 132948 Manipur 10405 87360 1566 Meghalaya 6043 58450 1096 Mizoram 12189 27024 150 Nagaland 1344 26031 570 Odisha 14138 958601 5966 Puducherry 982 118228 1795 Punjab 504 582332 16294 Rajasthan 250 944484 8954 Sikkim 3454 22955 345 Tamil Nadu 20524 2506961 34102 Telangana 8873 632728 3805 Tripura 3092 74875 755 Uttarakhand 609 334190 7362 Uttar Pradesh 664 1685049 22763 West Bengal 10974 1499597 18149 Total 413718 30857467 424773

(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore COVID-19 cases on May 4, and 3 crore on June 23.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma