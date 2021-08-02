Over 40,000 new COVID cases take India's active tally to 4.13 lakh; Kerala, Maharashtra continue to report surge
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active coronavirus tally on Monday increased to 4.13 lakh after the country reported a single-day spike of 40,134 new positives, said the Union Health Ministry. It also said that 422 fatalities were reported during the same period that pushed the death toll to 4.24 lakh with a case mortality rate of 1.34 per cent.
Meanwhile, 36,946 recoveries during the same period pushed the total recoveries to 3.08 crore that took India's recovery rate to 97.35 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry, 47.22 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far.
As per the Health Ministry data, Maharashtra and Kerala continued to report a surge in COVID-19 cases on Monday. While Kerala reported 20,728 new cases and 56 deaths, Maharashtra recorded 6,479 new positives and 157 fatalities in the last 24 hours.
Similarly, Tamil Nadu reported 1,990 new cases and 26 fatalities while Andhra Pradesh saw a single-day spike of 2,287 cases and 18 deaths. Karnataka, meanwhile, reported 1,875 new cases and 25 deaths during the same period, as per the Health Ministry data.
Following is the state-wise report of the coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/ UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|7
|7403
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|21019
|1934048
|13395
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3675
|44354
|231
|Assam
|12642
|549065
|5275
|Bihar
|435
|714801
|9644
|Chandigarh
|30
|61113
|811
|Chhattisgarh
|1919
|986778
|13525
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|24
|10622
|4
|Delhi
|582
|1410714
|25054
|Goa
|1011
|167046
|3148
|Gujarat
|254
|814570
|10076
|Haryana
|715
|759589
|9638
|Himachal Pradesh
|1229
|201411
|3521
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1211
|316017
|4379
|Jharkhand
|254
|341817
|5129
|Karnataka
|24168
|2846244
|36587
|Kerala
|167891
|3226761
|16837
|Ladakh
|57
|20076
|207
|Lakshadweep
|75
|10070
|50
|Madhya Pradesh
|125
|781207
|10513
|Maharashtra
|82350
|6094896
|132948
|Manipur
|10405
|87360
|1566
|Meghalaya
|6043
|58450
|1096
|Mizoram
|12189
|27024
|150
|Nagaland
|1344
|26031
|570
|Odisha
|14138
|958601
|5966
|Puducherry
|982
|118228
|1795
|Punjab
|504
|582332
|16294
|Rajasthan
|250
|944484
|8954
|Sikkim
|3454
|22955
|345
|Tamil Nadu
|20524
|2506961
|34102
|Telangana
|8873
|632728
|3805
|Tripura
|3092
|74875
|755
|Uttarakhand
|609
|334190
|7362
|Uttar Pradesh
|664
|1685049
|22763
|West Bengal
|10974
|1499597
|18149
|Total
|413718
|30857467
|424773
(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore COVID-19 cases on May 4, and 3 crore on June 23.
