42 Delhi Bound Trains Running Late, 20 Flights Delayed Due To Dense Fog In North India, Check Full List

THE INDIAN Railways have delayed over 40 trains due to dense fog and cold wave conditions in North India. Northern Railways informed that around 42 trains are running late on Sunday due to dense fog in the Northern Railway region. The trains which are running late today include Puri to New Delhi Purushottam Express, Gorakhpur-Bathinda Gorakhdam Superfast Express and several others.

Here’s a list of trains running late today:

12801, 12397, 13483, 02563, 12565, 12555, 12303, 15127, 12553, 12427, 12225, 12367, 12393, 11057, 14554, 14723, 19408, 12303, 22455, 12229, 15658, 12301, 15014, 14205, 12391, 14007, 20805, 22437, 12229, 12429, 12557, 12446, 12721, 22181, 12919, 12447, 12779, 12615, 12621, 12723, 12312, 18238





42 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog: Northern Railways pic.twitter.com/MhMxt8gJmo — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

The Northern Railways in its update said that trains are running late by at least 2 to 3 hours owing to poor visibility. Delhiites woke up to dense fog with cold wave conditions on Sunday with the mercury level dipping to 3 degrees Celcius. Cold wave with dense fog engulfs the national capital and North India. Delhi recorded the season’s minimum temperature of 1.5 degrees Celcius yesterday.

According to the weather department, cold wave conditions are likely to occur in north India in the upcoming days. Earlier on Saturday, over 250 trains were cancelled by Indian Railways due to poor weather conditions and infrastructure-related maintenance work.

In case of train cancellation, the passengers who have booked their tickets via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated to the user’s accounts. Customers who have booked tickets through counters must need to visit the reservation counter for obtaining a refund.

Also, around 20 flights have been delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) due to cold wave conditions. There was no flight diversion reported till 6:00 am, according to an official at Delhi airport. Flights were majorly delayed due to dense fog and cold in the national capital.

The IMD issued a warning about the possible impact on some areas due to poor weather including agriculture, livestock, water supply, transportation, and power sector. In an advisory, the weather department also said frostbite can occur due to prolonged exposure to cold and that one should not ignore shivering- the first sign that the body is losing heat- and should stay indoors.