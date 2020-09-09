The metro services were resumed in the national capital on September 7 in a graded manner following the Central government’s nod under the Unlock 4.0 guidelines released last month.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Over thirty-three thousand people travelled on the Yellow, Blue and Pink lines of the Delhi Metro during the morning hours of 7 am to 11 am on Wednesday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has said, as reported by news agency ANI.

The total ridership on Yellow, Blue and Pink Lines was approx 33,300 between 7 am to 11 am today: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) pic.twitter.com/KdnaM9Uqbi — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

Meanwhile, the DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh told news agency IANS that running the metro at the current low capacity is not financially viable, albeit the services have been resumed to rekindle economic activity and for the benefit of the people. “Even if 12 lakh people come, it will still not be financially viable. We will become financially viable only if it reaches 60 lakh. Anything less than that is not financially viable," Singh said.

“We are not thinking about the viability or financial aspect at this time. Reopening of operations is not only for the financial viability but for the service and engaging in the economic activity,” he added.

The metro services had remained close in the national capital for nearly six months amid the threat from coronavirus pandemic. During this time, it it incurred a revenue loss of over Rs 1,500 crore.

The services were resumed on September 7 on Yellow line and then from today on Blue and Pink lines as well from 7-11 in the morning and 4-8 in the evening.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja