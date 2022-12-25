Over 300 Trains Cancelled By Indian Railways Due To Maintenance Work; Check Full List

Sun, 25 Dec 2022 11:45 AM IST
The Indian Railways cancelled over 300 trains due to maintenance-related activities for infrastructure and engineering-related works. According to the notification issued by the railway department 48 trains that were scheduled to depart on December 25, Christmas Day, have been completely cancelled, while 71 trains have been partially cancelled.
Here’s the Complete List of Fully Cancelled Trains on December 25:
00109 , 01513 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 02517 , 02547 , 02548 , 02549 , 02550 , 03085 , 03086 , 03343 , 03344 , 03359 , 03360 , 03538 , 03539 , 03581 , 03769 , 03770 , 04129 , 04194 , 04320 , 04335 , 04353 , 04354 , 04355 , 04379 , 04380 , 04383 , 04384 , 04404 , 04568 , 04577 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05155 , 05156 , 05209 , 05210 , 05257 , 05258 , 05259 , 05260 , 05261 , 05262 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05518 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07765 , 07766 , 07794 , 07795 , 07854 , 07894 , 07906 , 07907 , 08407 , 08408 , 08445 , 08446 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09348 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 09545 , 09546 , 10101 , 10102 , 12179 , 12180 , 12225 , 12241 , 12242 , 12369 , 12370 , 12505 , 12506 , 12524 , 12571 , 12583 , 12584 , 12987 , 13019 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 13345 , 13349 , 13350 , 14004 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14229 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14308 , 14505 , 14506 , 14617 , 14618 , 14674 , 15025 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15125 , 15126 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15279 , 15904 , 17003 , 17004 , 17011 , 17012 , 17035 , 17036 , 17233 , 17234 , 18413 , 18414 , 18631 , 18636 , 19614 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 20949 , 22197 , 22441 , 22442 , 22810 , 22986 , 31191 , 31311 , 31313 , 31314 , 31315 , 31316 , 31318 , 31411 , 31414 , 31511 , 31512 , 31513 , 31516 , 31611 , 31614 , 31615 , 31616 , 31711 , 31712 , 31811 , 31812 , 31815 , 31816 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36085 , 36086 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 52538.
List Of Trains Running Late On December 25:
12904: Golden Temple Mail- 4 hrs late
12229: Lucknow Mail- 1 hr 42 min late
12222: Howrah-Pune Duronto- 5 hrs 09 min late
12274: New Delhi-Howrah Duronto- 4 hrs 31 min
15013 Ranikhet Express- 34 min late
11078 Jhelum Express- 1 hr 18 min late
Any tickets that are automatically cancelled after being purchased over the IRCTC website will start to be refunded directly to the customers' accounts.
Customers who purchased tickets through counters must need to visit the reservation counter for obtaining a refund.