More than 30 vaccine candidates for coronavirus have been supported by the government, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the parliament on Wednesday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: More than 30 vaccine candidates for coronavirus have been supported by the government, the home ministry informed the parliament on Wednesday. of the 30 under trial vaccines, three are in advance stages of trials while four are at an advanced pre-clinical development stage, it said

"More than 30 vaccine candidates, which are in different stages of development, have been supported (by the government); three (of these) candidates are at advanced stage of phases 1, 2 and 3 and more than four (candidates) are in advanced pre-clinical development stage," the home ministry said in a written reply.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also told the Rajya Sabha that 13 clinical trials of repurposed drugs have been undertaken to build a portfolio of therapeutic options for COVID-19 patients.

Rai said a national expert group on vaccine administration for Covid-19 was constituted on August 7, under the NITI Aayog.

The government also informed the Upper House that around 40 lakh people have been kept under surveillance as a part of the contact-tracing efforts in the country and 5.4 crore samples were tested for coronavirus till September 10. There are also 2,31,269 oxygen-supported isolation beds and 62,694 ICU beds (including 32,241 ventilator beds).

Guidelines on clinical management of COVID-19 have been issued and are being updated regularly. States are being supported in terms of supply of logistics, the government said.

The Prime Minister, a high-level group of ministers (GoM), cabinet secretary, committee of secretaries and Health Ministry officials continue to monitor the public health response to COVID-19 in the country.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha