Over 280 Trains Cancelled, Flight Services Delayed Due To Bad Weather | Check Details

The cancelled trains include trains running from several Indian cities like Pathankot, Wardha, Amravati, Badnera, Jwalmukhi and others. (Image Credit: ANI.)

THE INDIAN Railways on Saturday cancelled over 280 trains on Saturday and partially cancelled 78 trains due to poor weather and infrastructure-related maintenance work. Along with the trains, many flights are delayed due to weather conditions. At Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) flights were delayed due to fog.

A few flights delayed due to fog and other weather conditions. Visuals from Delhi's IGI airport.



A passenger says, "I came from Punjab & I'm going to London. The flight was scheduled to depart at 10.50am, it'll now depart at 12.45pm. I hope it doesn't get cancelled altogether." pic.twitter.com/IBs9QIKM6S — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023

As per the latest update by IRCTC, the cancelled trains include trains running from various Indian cities like Pathankot, Wardha, Amravati, Badnera, Jwalmukhi and several others.

In case of train cancellation, passengers must note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated to the user’s account. Customers who have booked tickets through counters must need to visit the reservation counter for obtaining a refund.

Here’s a complete list of cancelled trains on January 21

01315 , 01316 , 01367 , 01368 , 01371 , 01372 , 01379 , 01380 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 03085 , 03086 , 03359 , 03360 , 03592 , 03649 , 03650 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04129 , 04130 , 04148 , 04149 , 04159 , 04160 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04320 , 04333 , 04334 , 04335 , 04336 , 04337 , 04338 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04464 , 04503 , 04504 , 04531 , 04547 , 04548 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04579 , 04582 , 04591 , 04592 , 04601 , 04602 , 04625 , 04647 , 04648 , 04689 , 04690 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04959 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04997 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05155 , 05156 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06123 , 06623 , 06624 , 06802 , 06803 , 06882 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06941 , 06942 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06982 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07464 , 07628 , 07795 , 07868 , 07869 , 07871 , 07880 , 08167 , 08168 , 08881 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09369 , 09370 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11039 , 11409 , 11410 , 11651 , 11652 , 12033 , 12034 , 12179 , 12180 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12357 , 12369 , 12497 , 12498 , 12523 , 12988 , 13241 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13344 , 14003 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14232 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14505 , 14506 , 14510 , 14524 , 14525 , 14526 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 14853 , 15035 , 15036 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15084 , 15105 , 15106 , 15128 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15909 , 17267 , 17268 , 17309 , 17333 , 17334 , 19611 , 20948 , 20949 , 22148 , 22165 , 22441 , 22442 , 22985 , 25035 , 25036 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31629 , 31636 , 31711 , 31712 , 33651 , 33652 , 33811 , 33812 , 33813 , 33818 , 33858 , 33863 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36083 , 36084 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36827 , 36840 , 37757 , 37925 , 38923 , 38924 , 52539

Passengers can also check their station code by visiting the official website irctchelp.in. After clicking on the station name against the station code, passengers can find the station code and can save the details for further updates regarding train cancellation.

How to check the list of cancelled trains

Passengers can also check the list of cancelled trains on the official site of the railway department indianrail.gov.in/mntes and can select the date of the journey. After going through the website, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen. After clicking on the Cancelled Trains option, passengers can see the full list of trains with routes, times and other details. Passengers can also check the list of trains cancelled fully and partially.