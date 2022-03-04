New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Centre on Friday said that over 20,000 Indians have left Ukraine since the first travel advisory was issued. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi was addressing the media at a special briefing on Operation Ganga.

"Over 20,000 Indians have left the Ukraine borders since we issued our advisories. There are more people, but it's reassuring to see that these many people have left Ukrainian borders," he said.

"During the 24 hours, 18 flights have landed in India with around 4,000 Indians on board. The total number of flights that have landed have been 48, carrying 10348 Indians," he said.

It was informed that sixteen flights are scheduled for the next 24 hours including Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft.

Bagchi also said that India has requested Ukrainian authorities for special trains to help in the evacuation of the Indian nationals, however, buses have been arranged.

"We had requested Ukrainian authorities for special trains but haven't heard anything yet. Meanwhile, we are arranging buses," he said.

The Government of India will also bear the expenses for medical treatment of an Indian student, Harjot Singh, who sustained multiple bullet injuries while trying to leave Kyiv in conflict-ridden Ukraine, Ministry of External Affairs informed.

ALSO READ - 'Evacuate me, help me with documentation': Indian student, injured by 'AK-47' bullets in Kyiv, requests Centre

“Government of India will be bearing expenses for Harjot Singh's medical treatment in Kyiv, Ukraine. We are trying to ascertain his medical status. Our embassy is trying to get an update on his health status and is trying to reach out but facing trouble as it is a conflict zone,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

A total of 5,245 Indian nationals were airlifted from Romania to the country till March 3 as Russia invasion on Ukraine entered its second week, informed the Government of India on Friday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss the ongoing evacuation drive of Indian nationals and the situation in conflict-hit Ukraine.

The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri is overseeing evacuation efforts in Hungary, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in Slovakia, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Romania and Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh in Poland.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk, as independent regions.

With ANI inputs

Posted By: Mukul Sharma