New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 228 people, including several children, have been hospitalised with mysterious illness in the Eluru town of Andhra Pradesh's West Godawari district since Saturday. The patients, who belong to the Kothapeta, Padamara Veedhi and Vangay areas of the town, are neither related nor did they attend a common event in the recent past, Times of India reported, quoting official sources.

Seventy patients have now been discharged, while scores others, including 46 children and 76 women, are still undergoing treatment. All were hospitalised with symptoms resembling epilepsy.

The cause of the sickness is yet to be ascertained, though the authorities have suspected it to be a case of water contamination, according to a report by The Indian Express.

"The people who fell sick, especially the children, suddenly started vomiting after complaining of burning sensation in their eyes. Some of them fainted or suffered bouts of seizures. Some were in critical condition when they were first brought on Saturday but now all of them are safe," the newspaper quoted a medical officer at Eluru Government Hospital, as saying.

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister has said that the situation is presently under control at government hospitals in Eluru and that all medical help is being provided to the patients.

"Situation is under control at local government hospitals in Eluru, West Godavari district, where patients were admitted with complains of giddiness and epilepsy. All medical help has been provided to patients and everyone is safe," ANI quoted Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna, as saying.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu has criticised the government for neglecting drinking water sources.

“This is apathy of the AP government. The drinking water bodies have not been cleaned since 18 months and due to that more than 150 have been ill. Eluru is the health minister’s constituency and it is the irresponsible YSRCP government’s collective lack of conscience and inability to govern yet again,” Naidu said.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja