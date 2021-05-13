COVID-19 Vaccine Updates: NITI Aayog's Dr VK Paul said that the stock will include 75 crore doses of Serum Institute's Covishield and 55 cores doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the alleged shortage of COVID-19 vaccines at a time when the country has been hit by the second wave of the pandemic, the central government on Thursday said that India will have more than two billion doses in five months between August and December that will be enough to inoculate the entire population.

"Two billion doses (216 crore) will be made in the country in five months for India and for people of India. Vaccine will be available for all as we move forward," Dr Paul said at a press conference, as reported by news agency PTI.

Dr VK Paul said that the stock will include 75 crore doses of Serum Institute's Covishield and 55 cores doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, adding that Sputnik will provide 15.6 crore doses of its vaccine.

He also said that it will include 30 crore doses of Biological E, 5 crore doses of Zydus Cadila, 20 crore doses of Novavax, 10 crore doses of Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine and 6 crore doses of Gennova vaccine.

However, the list does not include Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson and China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines. Though he said that the Centre is in touch with Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson over the use of their vaccines.

Dr Paul also said that Sputnik V, which was cleared for emergency use authorisation by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) last month, will be available in market from next week, adding that the production of the Russian vaccine will begin in the country from July.

This comes at a time when India has been facing a shortage of vaccines at a time when it has been hit by the second wave of the pandemic. Several states, mainly ruled by the opposition, have also suspended the inoculation drive in many vaccination centres due to the alleged shortage.

The nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16 after the DCGI approved Serum Institute's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use. Currently, phase three of the inoculation drive is underway that aims to inoculate those in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday recorded 3.62 lakh fresh cases, taking the COVID-19 tally of cases to 2.37 crore while the death toll rose to 2.58 lakh with 4,120 daily fatalities. The active cases have increased to 37.10 lakh comprising 15.65 per cent of the total infections.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma