New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Over 18 lakh people in Haryana are believed to have contracted the deadly coronavirus, showed data from the state's seroprevalence survey conducted last month. According to the serosurvey, around eight per cent of Haryana's population (roughly 18 lakh of the state's total 2.54 crore people) carried antibodies against the Covid-19 infection.

Addressing a press conference, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that the infection rate was higher in urban areas and NCR districts as compared to those living in rural areas. The sero survey was conducted across all the 22 districts in Haryana, where health experts collected 18,905 blood serum samples to determine the seropositivity of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease.

"State Sero Survey report is morale booster for Corona Yodhas. Eight per cent of the population reported to have developed antibodies. Only 0.28 per cent tested positive by state labs. It means 7.32% developed antibodies without knowing they are positive," the Haryana health minister said while addressing a virtual press conference from his residence Ambala.

According to the survey, the sero-positivity rate in urban areas is 9.59 per cent and in rural areas, it is 6.9 per cent. National Capital Region (NCR) districts like Faridabad and Gurgaon had high seropositivity rates than other districts.

In Faridabad, 25.8 per cent people were found to have developed antibodies against the Covid-19. Over 20 per cent in Nuh and 13.3 per cent in Sonipat also contracted the virus and had antibodies against it. The sero-positivity rate was 18.5 per cent in urban Gurgaon and 5.7 per cent in rural areas of the NCR district.

The sero survey was conducted to look for the presence of antibodies against the infection to know who has been infected in the past and has now recovered. It also helps in detemining the penetration of Covid-19 in the population and monitor its transmission trend.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma