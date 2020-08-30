So far, the poll has fetched more than 1.8 lakh responses with a majority tilting in favour of postponing the exam.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Jharkhand Chief Minister has started a Twitter poll seeking opinion of students on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Exams (JEE)-Main exams. “I want to particularly ask and seek feedback from all my young engineer and doctor friends. Will students face huge difficulties if #JEENEET exams are postponed?” Soren had tweeted.

People overwhelmingly responded to the CM’s call, which seeks vote on any of three options - ‘Yes, No and Don’t Know’. The voting will come to an end on Sunday late night. So far, the poll has fetched more than 1.8 lakh responses with a majority tilting in favour of postponing the exam.

In another tweet, the Jharkhand CM said “Tonight I’m worried & tensed as India continues to report over 75,000 Covid-19 cases every single day. Yet our union education minister @DrRPNishank ji (Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank) is not even remotely concerned about safety & health concerns of lakhs of students made to write #JEENEET exams in September.” Earlier, the chief minister had written to the union education minister demanding postponement of the examinations.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 examination is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6 and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)undergraduate level exam is scheduled for September 13.

As per reports, over 24 lakh students will take JEE Main and NEET exams this year. According to official information, 11.49 students have downloaded the NEET 2020 admit cards and 7.6 lakh students have downloaded the JEE Main 2020 admit card, taking the total number to over 19 lakh.

Meanwhile, on Friday, six ministers of opposition-ruled states moved the Supreme Court seeking review of its order permitting the Centre to conduct NEET and JEE entrance exams this year amid the persisting COVID-19 pandemic.

