Over 16 Lakh People Renounced Indian Citizenship Since 2011 : Govt

MORE than 16 lakh Indians gave up their citizenship since 2011 including 2,25,620 in 2022, the highest during these years, said a government data. Meanwhile, 85,256 people renounced their Indian citizenship in 2020, the lowest till 2022.

The exact data was presented by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in response to a question in Rajya Sabha.

According to him, the number of Indians who renounced their Indian citizenship in 2015 was 1,31,489, while 1,41,603 people gave it up in 2016 and 1,33,049 in 2017.

A total of 1,34,561 people renounced their citizenship in 2018, followed by 1,44,017 in 2019, 85,256 in 2020 and 1,63,370 in 2021.

Jaishankar said the number was 2,25,620 in 2022.

For reference purposes, Jaishankar said the data for 2011 was 1,22,819, while it was 1,20,923 in 2012, 1,31,405 in 2013 and 1,29,328 in 2014.

The total number of Indians who gave up their Indian citizenship since 2011 comes to 16,63,440.

While responding to a specific question, he said, according to information, five Indian nationals obtained the citizenship of the United Arab Emirates during the last three years.

Jaishankar also presented a list of 135 countries whose citizenship Indians acquired.

In response to another query, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the government is aware of the issue of professionals having been laid off by US companies in recent months.

"Of these, a certain percentage is likely to be Indian nationals on H-1B and L1 visas. The government of India has consistently raised issues relating to the movement of high skilled workers, including IT professionals, with the US government," he said as quoted by PTI.

"It has also been working with various stakeholders, including industry organisations and business chambers on these issues," Muraleedharan added.

