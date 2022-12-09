Over 16 Lakh Indians Renounced Citizenship Since 2011, Says Govt

THE government on Friday said that more than 16 lakh Indians have given up Indian citizenship since 2011 including 183,741 this year.

The data was shared by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan while replying to a question.

The number of Indians who renounced their Indian citizenship in 2015 was 1,31,489, while 1,41,603 people gave it up in 2016 and 1,33,049 in 2017, he said.

In 2018, the number was 1,34,561, while 1,44,017 renounced their citizenship in 2019, 85,256 in 2020 and 1,63,370 in 2021.

According to Muraleedharan 1,83,741 people gave up Indian citizenship till October 31.

For reference purposes, he said the data for 2011 was 1,22,819 while it was 1,20,923 in 2012, 1,31,405 in 2013 and 1,29,328 in 2014.

The total number of Indians who gave up Indian citizenship since 2011 comes to 16,21,561.

The written reply also informed about the number of foreign nationals except those from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who took Indian citizenship in the last few years.

According to the shared data, the number of foreign nationals, except citizens of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, who took Indian citizenship was 93 in 2015, 153 in 2016, 175 in 2017, 129 in 2018, 113 in 2019, 27 in 2020, 42 in 2021 and 60 in 2022.

In another separate response to a question from BJP lawmaker Rahul Kaswan, Muraleedharan informed about the Indians lodged in foreign jails.

"As per the information available with the Ministry, the number of Indian prisoners, including under-trials, in foreign jails at present is 8441, out of which 4,389 are lodged in jails of Gulf countries (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman)," MoS Muraleedharan said in response to a question in Lok Sabha.

On being asked if the inmates lodged in UAE jails can serve the rest of their sentence in Indian jails, MoS said that under the Agreement on Transfer of Sentenced Persons (TSP), which was signed on November 23, 2011, Indian nationals lodged in UAE prisons can be transferred to India to serve the remainder of their sentence and vice-versa.

"The transfer of a sentenced person to his country of nationality under the TSP Agreement is dependent on completion of various formalities such as prisoner's willingness to be transferred, consent of the transferring and receiving country, availability of complete documentation necessary for processing the request, clearance from appropriate agencies, etc. Requests for requisite documents for processing the transfer of sentenced persons have been sent to the UAE side," he added.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)