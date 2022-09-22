Over 100 Held, Offices Sealed In Raids Against PFI: Why Popular Front Of India Is On The Radar Of NIA, ED?

IN A first and major crackdown against the Popular Front of India (PFI), a joint team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and state police forces, raided its leaders and offices across 11 states on Thursday morning. Around 106 PFI leaders and workers have also been detained or arrested for purportedly supporting terrorist activities in the country.

The searches are being conducted at multiple locations in 11 states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Puducherry, Assam, and Rajasthan.

As many as 14 office-bearers of the PFI, including national, state and district leaders, were taken into custody from the state by the central agencies. Some of the arrested people included chairman OMA Salam, Kerala state chief CP Mohammed Basheer, national secretary VP Nazarudheen and national council member Professor P Koya.

The maximum number of arrests were made in Kerala (22) followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka (20 each), Tamil Nadu (10), Assam (9), Uttar Pradesh (8), Andhra Pradesh (5), Madhya Pradesh (4), Puducherry and Delhi (3 each) and Rajasthan (2).

What Is PFI?

The PFI was launched in Kerala in 2006 with the merger of three Muslim organizations including the National Development Front of Kerala, Karnataka Forum for Dignity and Manitha Neethi Pasari of Tamil Nadu. After the demolition of the Babri mosque, many fringe outfits surfaced in south India and PFI was formed after merging some of them.

Why PFI Under Central Agencies’ Radar?

The ED is investigating the cases against PFI which are linked to terror funding whereas the NIA is investigating PFI's role in the terror module cases. The agencies have recovered a few incriminating documents and digital evidence during the raids.

ED has been probing the PFI's alleged "financial links" tied to charges of fuelling the Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests across the nation. Apart from this, the Delhi riots in February 2020, a purported conspiracy in the case of gang rape and death of a Scheduled Caste woman in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, and a few other incidents.

In February last year, the ED filed its first charge sheet against the PFI and its Campus Front of India (CFI) student wing on money laundering charges, saying that its members had wanted to "incite communal riots and spread terror" in the aftermath of the Hathras gang-rape case.

The people named in the charge sheet include K A Rauf Sherif, CFI national general secretary and PFI member; Atikur Rahman, CFI national treasurer; Masud Ahmed, Delhi-based CFI general secretary; Siddique Kappan, a journalist "associated with the PFI" and Mohammed Alam, another CFI/PFI member.

In the second charge sheet filed this year, the ED had claimed that a hotel based in the UAE "served" as a money laundering front for the PFI.





