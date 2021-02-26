Over 100 gelatin sticks and 350 detonators seized from a woman passenger at a railway station in Kerala's Kozhikode on Friday.

Thiruvananthapuram | Jagran News Desk: The security forces on Friday morning seized at least 117 gelatin sticks and 350 detonators from a woman passenger at a railway station in Kerala's Kozhikode, sparking a security scare among the authorities.

Media reports suggest that the gelatin sticks and detonators were found by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) from the Chennai-Mangaluru Superfast Express in Kozhikode.

The Kerala Police said that it has also arrested a suspected woman -- who is reportedly a native of Tamil Nadu -- who has admitted that she was carrying the gelatin sticks and detonators for "digging wells".

However, the police said that an investigation has been launched and all angles are being probed as assembly elections are slated to take place in the state in April and May this year.

Meanwhile, the incident comes a day after the Mumbai Police seized explosives from a "suspicious" SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in South Mumbai on Thursday.

Giving details, the Mumbai Police said that the SUV was found with a fake number plate and gelatin sticks and a letter were recovered inside it on Thursday on Carmichael Road near 'Antilia'. It said that an FIR has been registered and a probe has been launched.

"The registration number displayed on the said vehicle (SUV) matches with the registration number of a vehicle in Mukesh Ambani's security detail. The SUV has been seized by the police for investigation," said Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP S Chaitanya, as reported by news agency IANS.

The Mumbai Police also recovered the CCTV footage and found that some unidentified people parked it beside a tree on the Carmichael Road at around 1 am on Thursday.

The police also said that that the gelatin sticks recovered in the SUV were "not an assembled explosive device" but details of the risks they posed would be known only after a thorough probe.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma