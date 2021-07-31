Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that over 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital so far with 50 per cent people of the eligible population receiving at least their first jab.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that over 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital so far with 50 per cent people of the eligible population receiving at least their first jab.

"Out of the 1.5 crore eligible population, 74 lakh have received vaccine doses. So, about 50 per cent have received at least one dose. Of the 74 lakh, 26 lakh have been administered both the jabs," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The Delhi Chief Minister also said that the national capital consists of approximately 2 crore people among which 1.5 crore people are above 18 years of age who can easily get their vaccination.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo also said that healthcare professionals in Delhi are working extremely hard to ensure that every person in the city gets vaccinated. He also requested the people living in the capital to get vaccinated.

Kejriwal said that people in the capital are aware of the importance of the vaccine and are showing great enthusiasm in getting vaccinated. He also mentioned the shortage of doses and hoped that more jabs will be soon available for the city.

"We have the capacity to vaccinate three lakh, people, daily. But due to shortage, only 50,000-80,000 people are getting the Covid jabs every day," PTI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday recorded 58 new COVID-19 cases and just one death with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent. The national capital had on Friday logged 63 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths whereas no death was reported on Thursday.

This was the third time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality had been logged in a day. On March 2 this year, Delhi had reported zero death due to the virus.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen