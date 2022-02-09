New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday announced that over one crore adolescents in the 15-18 years age group nationwide are now fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection.

Over 5.04 crore beneficiaries in this age group have been administered the first dose of vaccine, the Cowin portal states.

"What a historic feat by Young India! Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19," Mandaviya tweeted today.

With the administration of more than 53.61 lakh vaccine doses in a span of 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 170.87 crore (1,70,87,06,705), according to provisional reports till 7 am.

As per the Registrar General of India (RGI), the estimated population of beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years is 7.4 crore for 2021-22.

Vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18 years began from January 3 across the country.

In the last 24 hours, India reported 71,365 fresh cases with a declined rate of positivity of 4.54 percent as the active caseload jumped to 1.03 lakhs.

As per data of the health ministry, India's active caseload stands at 8.92 lakh while 4.10 crore patients have recovered from the infection, taking the country's recovery rate to 96.70 percent. Also, Nation's death toll has increased to 5.05 lakh with 1,217 people losing the battle against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

