New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Over 1 crore youngsters between the age of 15 to 18 years have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine within two days since the start of the vaccination drive for children on January 3, Union Health Ministry Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh tops the list with 39.8 per cent of the target population in the age group of 15-17 years being administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the first two days since the inoculation drive began for this category of beneficiaries. Andhra Pradesh is followed by Himachal Pradesh, which has jabbed 37 per cent of the target beneficiaries in this category with the first dose, and Gujarat at 30.9 per cent, officials said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan