Out Of Congress Prez Race, Ashok Gehlot Back In Rajasthan; Hints At Continuing As CM

TWO DAYS after apologising to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi for the political drama that unfolded in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday indicated that he will continue as the head of the state. Notably, when asked about the state's next chief minister earlier, the veteran congressman responded to the reporters that Sonia Gandhi would choose the new chief minister. While the decision is awaited, there appears to be no imminent end to the political developments within Congress.

On being questioned about who would deliver the state's budget for the next year, Gehlot asked the people to offer him proposals for the budget. He was speaking in Bikaner after returning from Delhi and resuming his duties as the Chief Minister on Saturday.

"We will present a budget for students and the youth, as I have already stated. I'll say it again: I'm pleading with the young, students, and general public of the state to send whatever ideas they may have directly to me. I wish to implement the plans that they have in mind as young people are the nation's future," he remarked.

Earlier, the Rajasthan CM had said he would brief "the next CM" on suggestions regarding the youth for the next budget. Today's statement can be considered totally contrary to what he said on September 25, when the presidency of the grand old party was seen within his reach.

Gehlot also said in Bikaner, "I am telling the public that you change the government continuously (after 5 years), even when they do good work. I am requesting the public to give us another chance."

He also said that he would serve the people of Rajasthan till his last breathe.

Gehlot's remarks have further fuelled the speculations that he will remain Rajasthan's Chief Minister for a foreseeable future. Meanwhile, Gehlot's return to the state after being ruled out from the race for the top post may hurt his 45-year-old bete noire Sachin Pilot's aspirations.