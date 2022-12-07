Ousted From Delhi MCD, BJP Thanks People For Support In Over 100 Wards

AFTER a fierce campaign, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday swept Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls. The final results of MCD Elections 2022 will be announced later in the day today.

As per the results, the AAP won by grabbing 134 seats, while the BJP got 104 in the civic polls. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which lost 15 years of control in the civic body, thanked voters for "recognising" its work and making it victorious in over 100 wards.

Responding to MCD poll results, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, said even after 15 years, the party retained its vote share on the basis of its work. Meanwhile, The BJP's northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, taking to his social media handle, wrote a tweet in Hindi and thanked the people of Delhi and party workers for showing faith by giving so many seats to the party for the fourth consecutive time.

The AAP described its triumph in the MCD elections as a victory of the people and a significant responsibility, while the BJP, whose heavy defeat was projected by exit polls, made a valiant effort to win 104 wards. In the 2017 civic election, the BJP won 181 of the 270 wards. Polling could not be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27.

The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4 with about 50 per cent voter turnout and a total of 1,349 candidates in the fray.

After the new delineation exercise, this was the first civic election. From 2012 until 2022, Delhi had 272 wards and three corporations, NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC, which were afterwards reunified into an MCD, which had officially been established on May 22.

(With Agencies Inputs)