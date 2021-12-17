New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday emphasised that no corruption charges have been levelled against the Union Government in the past seven years as the intent of the government has always been right. Amit Shah further said that even during the COVID-19 pandemic the government took several policy decisions that will have a long-lasting positive impact on the growth and development of the country.

Addressing the 94th Annual General Meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Even critics would agree that the country has seen a lot of changes in the last seven years. No allegation of corruption has surfaced against our government."

However, the Home Minister further remarked that some decisions of the government may have gone wrong but its intention was never wrong and only focused on the development of the nation. Shah said, "Ho sakta hai faisla galat ho, lekin niyat galat nahi thi (there could have been some wrong decisions but our intent was never wrong)."

Exuding confidence in India's growth during the pandemic, Amit Shah said that India is likely to become the fastest-growing economy in the world in the current financial year.

"We are reaching the pre-COVID levels. July to September GDP number has been at 8.4 per cent and I think in the year 2021-22, India is likely to become the fastest growing economy in the world. I will not be surprised if we touch double-digit growth," Shah said while addressing FICCI's Annual Convention & 94th Annual General Meeting.

Shah said out of the 22 parameters of the economy, India has exceeded in 19 parameters, and this shows that the country has come out strong from the crisis. "Both manufacturing and service sector index has reached the pre-COVID levels. With the announcements of various packages and relief, our inflation is within the targeted range of 4-6 per cent as set by the government," he added.

Highlighting the potential of the MSME sector, Shah said that till the time "we encourage and strengthen this sector we cannot address the issue of unemployment in the county". He also emphasized the need of spending more in the R&D sector.

(With Agency Inputs)

