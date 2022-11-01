'Our Hearts Are With India': Joe Biden Expresses Grief Over Gujarat Bridge Collapse

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden on Monday extended his condolences to the families who lost their lives in a bridge collapse in Gujarat on Sunday evening.

The century-old bridge was re-opened five days after renovation, but it collapsed just a few days after it was opened to the public.

"Today, our hearts are with India. Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones during the bridge collapse, and join the people of Gujarat in mourning the loss of too many lives cut short," Biden said in a statement.

"The United States and India are indispensable partners, with deep bonds between our citizens. In this difficult hour, we will continue to stand with and support the Indian people," he said.

So far, nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the collapse of the bridge in Morbi that claimed at least 134 lives. The day's search operations have been closed for today, and they will be resumed the following morning. PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in Morbi at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar earlier today.

The repairs to the bridge were carried out by the Oreva group, which is a Gujarat-based watchmaker. The Morbi district website described the suspension bridge as an engineering marvel built at the turn of the century, which reflects the progressive and scientific nature of the rulers of Morbi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he would "leave no stone unturned" to provide relief to the survivors, injured people, and families of those who died in the incident.

Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office said that the PM has asked for close monitoring of the situation and the delivery of all possible help to the affected people. The injured person would be given an amount of Rs 50,000, as per the Prime Minister's Office.