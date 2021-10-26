New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: All is not well with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official Sameer Wankhede as he has been accused of producing forged legal documents related to his birth. The allegations were made by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Nawab Malik. He even said that the officer's real name is Sameer Dawood Wankhede.

Rubbishing all his claims, Sameer's father had spoken for his son and now the NCB officer's wife Kranti Redkar has come out in support of her husband. In a recent statement, the actress said, "Such letters have no merit...My husband is not wrong, we will not tolerate this: Kranti Redkar Wankhede, actor and wife of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede on Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik sharing a letter claiming fraud within Narcotics Control Bureau"

She further added, "Why should we go to court? Those levelling allegations against us should go to court. We are not 'crorepatis', we are simple people. Sameer is an honest officer. Many people wish that he should be removed."

She even said that they are receiving death threats. "I have been given police protection as our family is receiving death threats... A lot of people may benefit if Sameer Wankhede is removed from his current post at Narcotics Control Bureau," said Kranti.

Meanwhile, Sameer Wankhede's sister also showed support to him and said, "Who's he (Nawab Malik) to look for a bureaucrat's birth certificate? His research team calls a picture posted in Bombay from Dubai...We're receiving death, threat calls. I feel I should also present false evidence...everyday."

On the other hand, recently, on Malik's allegation that Sameer is a Muslim by birth, the officer's father said, "It is an absolute lie that my name is Dawood Wankhede. I think there is some malafide intention of Malik behind releasing that birth certificate of Sameer Wankhede and defaming us. My name is Dnyandev Wankhede since my birth and it is still the same."

All this happened after Sameer Wankhede carried out a surprise raid and allegedly seized drugs on cruise which was on its way from Mumbai to Goa. Soon after, the official arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan along with others.

With ANI inputs

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal