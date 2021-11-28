Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait while demanding a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) said on Sunday that the Government of India must mend its ways. “Otherwise, January 26 (Republic Day) is not far and four lakh tractors and farmers all are there,” the farmer leader said.

#VIDEO | In Mumbai, BKU leader @RakeshTikaitBKU says, "Govt of India should mend its ways and bring a law on MSP. Otherwise, January 26 (Republic Day) is not far, and 4 lakh tractors & farmers all are there."



The farmer leader was attending a Kisan mahapanchayat under the banner of Sanyukt Shetkari Kamgar Morcha (SSKM) on Sunday at Mumbai’s Aazad maidan. The farmer leader claimed that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat, he had then supported the demand of Minimum Support Price and had asserted the need for a nationwide law on the same. Tikait accused the government of running away from the issue of Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Allowance for those who died during farmers’ agitation: Tikait

Rakesh Tikait demanded that the government must give allowance to the families of those farmers who allegedly died during the course of agitation.

Stubble burning decriminalised: Agri minister

Earlier on Saturday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the Centre has agreed to their demand of decriminalising stubble burning.

"The farmers' demand was to decriminalise stubble burning. The Government of India has agreed to this demand," the minister said.

Tomar, in an official statement, said the other demand of farmers was to have a discussion on the minimum support price (MSP) and crop diversification. This demand will also be fulfilled with the setting up of a panel as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 on the day of Gurupurab.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Novemebr 19 had announced that the government in the upcoming winter session of parliament, will repeal the three contentious farm laws against which farmer groups continue to protest at Delhi borders.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma