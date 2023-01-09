OROP: SC Asks Centre To Clear Arrears Of Armed Force Pensioners By March 15

THE SUPREME Court on Monday granted the Centre time until March 15 for the payment of arrears of One Rank-One Pension (OROP) to all the eligible prisoners of the armed forces.

The bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha asked the Centre to ensure that all the arrears under OROP are paid expeditiously to all the eligible prisoners of the armed forces. The apex court has also said that there should be no further delay in furnishing it.

The apex court has also granted ex-serviceman associations the liberty to file an application, if they are aggrieved by any action of the Centre on the payment of the arrears under OROP.

Attorney General R Venkataraman, representing the Centre, stated that the tabulation process by the Comptroller General of Defense Accounts (CGDA) has been completed and the tables have now been sent to the Ministry of Defense for final approval.

"By March 15, the money will start flowing into the accounts of 25 lakh pensioners of armed forces", Venkataramani said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Last month, the central government petitioned the Supreme Court for an extension of time until March 15, 2023, for the payment of arrears under the OROP scheme to all eligible armed forces prisoners.

Supreme Court has granted a second extension to the Union government to pay the arrears. The judgement was given by the top Court after a plea was filed by the Indian Ex-Serviceman Movement (IESM) through advocate Balaji Srinivasan.

"Such an exercise has remained to be carried out after the expiry of five years possibly because of the pendency of the present proceedings," the bench said.

"We accordingly order and direct that in terms of the communication dated November 7, 2015, a re-fixation exercise shall be carried out from July 1, 2019, upon the expiry of five years. Arrears payable to all eligible pensioners of the armed forces shall be computed and paid over accordingly within a period of three months," it added, as quoted by news agency PTI.