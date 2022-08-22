Organisation Bigger Than Govt: Keshav Prasad Maurya's One-Line Tweet Sparks Buzz In UP Politics

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's one-line tweet on Sunday has created a buzz in political arena of the state, which sends the most MPs to the Lok Sabha, as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares for the 2024 general elections.

"The organisation is bigger than the government," Maurya, who was recently appointed the leader of the party's legislature party in the Legislative Council in place of Swatantra Dev Singh, tweeted in Hindi.

It was not clear why Maurya, 53, said that but it has triggered speculation that he may replace Swatantra Dev Singh as the BJP's new Uttar Pradesh chief. It should be noted that he recently also met party national president JP Nadda in New Delhi.

"It appears from the tweet that Maurya has been shortlisted for the post and this is his way of telling his supporters," news agency IANS quoted a BJP functionary as saying.

Earlier, news agency PTI had reported that the BJP might appoint a new chief in Uttar Pradesh, where it recently returned to power for a second consecutive term under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

However, another senior minister in the Yogi government said that Maurya's tweet was uncalled for and can create confusion in the party ranks. "Everyone knows that the organisation is supreme and there was no need to underline the fact at this time," he said, as reported by IANS.

Nevertheless, Maurya continues to be an influential Other Backward Class (OBC) leader in Uttar Pradesh and can help the saffron party continue its current arithmetic in the state for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Maurya also served as the Uttar Pradesh BJP chief during the 2017 assembly elections in the state. He was later made the Adityanath's deputy. In 2022, he retained his place in the Adityanath cabinet despite losing his seat in the elections, which showed his importance in the BJP.

Currently, Adityanath has two deputies. His other deputy is Brajesh Pathak, a Brahmin leader. With Adityanath's continuous rising in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is looking to maintain its dominance in the state, where it has been winning big since 2014.