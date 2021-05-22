Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal emphasized that it is important to speed up the vaccination drive to protect the country from the third wave of Covid-19.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and gave him four suggestions regarding how vaccine production can be boosted in the country amidst its shortage across different states. The minister emphasized that it is important to speed up the vaccination drive to protect the country from the third wave of Covid-19.

Kejriwal said that Delhi requires 80 lakh vaccine doses per month to vaccinate the people of the national capital in three months. However, it has received just 16 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in May as mentioned in the letter to the PM. "In this pace, vaccinating the adult population will take 30 months," Kejriwal stated in his letter.

The minister underlined that the national capital has paused the rollout of vaccines for the 18-44 age group due to a shortage of doses. "Vaccination of the young population is halted from today because the doses that Centre has given us is over so the vaccination centres for young population will be closed," he said.

In the letter to the PM the Chief Minister made four appeals to increase the availability of vaccines in the country. "Order all the companies making vaccines across the country to produce Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN," the Delhi CM recommended in his letter.

He also suggested the Centre to grant approval to international vaccine manufacturers to produce vaccine for India. Further, Kejriwal requested the Central government to import Covid-19 vaccines at a national level instead of leaving it on the states to raise global tenders. The Minister also appealed to increase the quota of Covid-19 vaccines for Delhi.

Earlier this week the Health Ministry said that the government has shared a forward plan for vaccine doses and its supply with states till June 15. It has asked states to prepare calendar on government’s CoWin app to book slots.

Delhi recorded 2,200 COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate dropped to only 3.5 per cent as per the latest reports. The city has been under lockdown since April 19.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan