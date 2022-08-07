'Satellites No Longer Usable,' Says ISRO As Maiden SSLV Mission Suffers 'Data Loss'

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday said that the satellites launched under its maiden SSLV-D1/EOS-02 mission are "no longer usable" after the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle suffered a "data loss" at the terminal stage.

In a brief statement on Twitter, the space agency said it is identifying the reasons, adding that chairman S Somanath will issue a "detailed statement" soon.

"SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission update: SSLV-D1 placed the satellites into 356 km x 76 km elliptical orbit instead of 356 km circular orbit. Satellites are no longer usable. Issue is reasonably identified," the ISRO said in a tweet.

"Failure of a logic to identify a sensor failure and go for a salvage action caused the deviation," it said, A committee would analyse and recommend. With the implementation of the recommendations, ISRO will come back soon with SSLV-D2."

This comes hours after the space agency said all stages of its maiden SSLV "performed normally". "SSLV-D1/EOS-02 mission update: All stages performed normal. Both satellites were injected. But the orbit achieved was less than expected which makes it unstable," ISRO had said.

The SSLV-D1/EOS-02 mission, carrying an earth observation satellite and students satellite, was launched on Sunday morning from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. Soon after the launch, screen at the Media Centre showed that the satellite was well on its trajectory before suffering "data loss" as described by Chairman S Somanath.

"All stages performed as expected. The first stage performed and separated, second stage performed and separated, the third stage also performed and separated, and in the terminal phase of the mission, some data loss is occurring and we are analysing the data and we will comeback on the status of the satellites as well as the vehicle performance soon," Somanath said.

After establishing itself with successful launches of various satellites using its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicles (GSLV), ISRO had targeted the SSLV market which places the satellites into 500 kms low earth orbit.

The Earth Observation Satellite EOS-02 and the co-passenger student satellites AzaadiSAT are the major payloads for the SSLV.

The EOS-02 is an experimental optical remote sensing satellite with a high spatial resolution. It is to realise and fly an experimental imaging satellite with a short turnaround time and to demonstrate launch-on-demand capability. EOS-02 belongs to the microsatellite series of spacecraft.

The AzaadiSAT is a 8U CubeSat weighing around 8 kilograms. It carries 75 different payloads each weighing around 50 grams. Girl students from rural regions across the country were provided guidance to build these payloads.

The payloads are integrated by the student team of 'Space Kidz India'. The ground system developed by 'Space Kidz India' will be utilised for receiving the data from this satellite, ISRO said.

