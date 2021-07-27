In the next couple of days light showers to moderate rainfall is likely to take place in Delhi. IMD has issued red alert for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The monsoon rains continue their spread across the country. People reeling under raging summers in parts of the country such as the National Capital are now under relief since the start of this week. The Indian Metereological Department (IMD) had forecasted heavy rainfall for Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Rajasthan on July 27. On Tuesday, these regions witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall.

Rain forecast for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar



In Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the monsoon is set to put the things in motion for the coming days. According to IMD, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to take place in parts of North India. For July 27 and July 28, moderate rainfall is predicted in the Uttar Pradesh districts bordering Delhi as well as western Uttar Pradesh.

Whereas for parts of Poorvanchal, especially the ones bordering with Bihar, heavy rainfall is likely to take place.

In the next couple of days light showers to moderate rainfall is likely to take place in Delhi. IMD has issued red alert for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh.

In Meerut, Baghpat, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Etah, Ghaziabad, Kasganj districts are forecasted to see moderate rainfall.

For eastern and western Champaran, Bihar’s north eastern, north-western, south-east and southwestern regions are likely to see light to moderate rainfall. Yellow alert has been issued for these districts.

Heavy rainfall in these states

Light to moderate rainfall is forecasted to West Bengal, Sikkim, Konkan region as well as Goa, coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Apart from these states, light rainfall is predicted in Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Rainfall in Delhi, Orange alert issued

IMD had issued a Yellow alert for Delhi on Monday. Moderate to heavy rainfall is predicted for the coming couple of days with an Orange alert issued.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma