New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on 74th Independence Day and announced that every village in the country will be connected to optical fibre network within the coming 1,000 days.

The prime minister also said that the BJP-led central government will soon unveil a new cybersecurity policy for the effective use of internet in the country.

"Within next 1000 days, over 6 lakh villages will be connected with a fiber-optic network; we will soon unveil a new cybersecurity policy," he said while delivering his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort.

PM Modi, while addressing the nation said that, prior to 2014 only 60 villages have optical fibre network but during the last 5 years over 1.5 lakh villages across the country have been connected to the optical fibre network.

"Only 5 dozen village panchayats were connected with optical fibre before 2014. In the last 5 years, 1.5 Lakh village panchayats have been connected with optical fibre. In the coming 1,000 days, every village of the nation will be connected with optical fibre," news agency ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

"Participation of rural India and villages in Digital India is necessary. We are rapidly expanding our optical fibre network. It will reach every gram panchayat within 1,000 days." he added



The Prime Minister also stated that country's progress is seen in all fields in past six years and added that "be it providing every household with electricity, cooking gas, creating bank accounts for the poor or building toilets in all houses, India has progressed a lot in every field in the last six years."

PM Modi also said that in the next 1000 days, "Lakshadweep will also be connected to submarine optical fibre cable."



"We have around 1,300 islands. Keeping in mind their geographical location and their significance in the development of the nation, work to begin new projects in some of these islands is underway. We have chosen some islands for rapid development. Recently, we connected Andaman and Nicobar Islands with an undersea cable for a better internet. Next, we will connect Lakshadweep," he said while delivering his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort.



The Prime Minister announced the expansion of NCC in 173 borders and coastal districts of India and added that government will induct 1 lakh new NCC cadets from border districts.



"Now the expansion of NCC will be ensured to 173 border and coastal districts of the country. Under this campaign, special training will be given to about 1 lakh new NCC Cadets. In this, about one-third of the daughters will be given this special training," he said, adding, "We must strive to be the best in every field. That is how we will realise 'EK Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat."





