Opposition Rejects EC’s Proposal Of Remote Voting Machines; Demonstration Halted After Protest

QUESTIONING the Election Commission of India's proposal to introduce a remote voting machine (RVM), Opposition parties on Monday said there is no need to deploy remote voting machines and urged the Election Commission to address the issue of urban apathy towards the poll process.

After participating in a meeting of political parties convened by the poll body to demonstrate the working of an RVM, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh told reporters that "No opposition party wants to see the demonstration of a remote voting machine (RVM). First, the issue of the need to have such a machine should be settled."

He further said the commission should address concerns about electronic voting machines raised by eminent citizens of the country. "The idea of RVM is not acceptable," Singh added.

Last year in December, ECI introduced a prototype multi-constituency remote Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) for domestic migrant voters and invited political parties for a demonstration on January 16. According to ECI, the latest remote EVM will allow migrant voters to vote in elections in their native states even while being away from home, citing a major development that could potentially increase voter participation.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh also questioned the need for an RVM, saying there were other ways to increase the participation of voters.

"How will we campaign in different states among eligible migrant voters using RVM? When there is a bypoll on one seat, say Jalandhar, RVM is not acceptable," he, as quoted by PTI added.

For the demonstration of RVM, the poll body invited representatives of eight national and 57 recognised state parties on Monday. The commission has maintained that RVMs, developed by the public sector undertaking Electronics Corporation of India, will be a standalone devices not connected to the internet in any way.

The initiative, if implemented, can lead to a "social transformation" for migrants, the EC said last month. Each machine can handle up to 72 constituencies, allowing migrant voters to cast their votes from a remote polling booth.

(With Agency Inputs)