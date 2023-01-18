'BJP VIP Brats': Opposition Reacts To Reports Claiming Tejasvi Surya Opened IndiGo Flight Emergency Exit Door

Opposition came down heavily on BJP and alleged that it was Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya who allegedly opened the emergency exit door of the IndiGo flight. (Image: ANI)

AFTER the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered a probe into an incident wherein a passenger on an IndiGo flight opened the emergency door of the aircraft, Opposition came down heavily on BJP and alleged that it was Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya who allegedly opened the emergency exit door of the IndiGo flight.

Taking to Twitter, Congress Randeep Singh Surjewala shared a media report which claimed that the passenger who unlocked the emergency exit was Tejasvi Surya.

"The BJP VIP Brats! How dare the airline complain? Is it the norm for the BJP power elite? Did it compromise passenger safety? Ohhh! U can’t ask questions about BJP’s entitled VIP’s !" Surjewala said in a tweet.

The BJP VIP Brats !



How dare the airline complain?



Is it the norm for the BJP power elite?



Did it compromise passenger safety?



Ohhh!

U can’t ask questions about BJP’s entitled VIP’s !https://t.co/BbyJ0oEcN6 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 17, 2023

Another Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi alleges that it "Seems someone is too eager to achieve big in political life”. “It doesn't happen this way. Success in politics is a factor of humility and perseverance, not volatility and arrogance."

Seems someone is too eager to achieve big in political life. It doesn't happen this way. Success in politics is a factor of humility and perseverance, not volatility and arrogance.#Indigohttps://t.co/hj5wVS57Ro — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) January 18, 2023

Reacting to the matter, the Indian aviation regulator refrained from naming Surya in the matter but an eyewitness said it was the Bengaluru South MP who opened the emergency door by mistake, the News Minute reported.

Earleir on Tuesday, the DGCA ordered a probe into the incident which took place on Indigo flight 6E 7339 on 10 December 2022. The flight was en route to Tiruchirappalli from Chennai. The incident caused the flight to be delayed by two hours as passengers had to be deplaned and inspections had to be made.

"The incident was duly reported. It appears that the passenger opened the RH emergency exit door by mistake while the aircraft was still on the ground. The crew moved in swiftly and all appropriate action to restore airworthiness such as reinstalling the door, and a pressurisation check was carried out before the flight was cleared for departure. No safety protocol was compromised with," a senior DGCA official was quoted by ANI saying.

Meanwhile, IndiGo in a statement said a passenger travelling on flight 6E 7339 from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli on December 10 accidentally opened the emergency exit during the boarding process. The passenger apologised for the action. As per SOPs, the aircraft underwent mandatory engineering checks which led to a delayed departure, the official said.