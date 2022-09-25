Opposition Bonhomie On Display As Nitish Kumar, Sharad Pawar, Other Oppn Leaders Attend Mega INLD Rally

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav at the rally in Haryana's Fatehabad. (ANI)

SEVERAL top opposition leaders have congregated for a grand rally of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) organised in Haryana's Fatehabad on Sunday.

The leaders include NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbbir Singh Badal. The rally is being organised to mark the birth anniversary of the former deputy prime minister of India and the founder of INLD, Devi Lal.

Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant also attended the rally being held in a show of opposition unity ahead of the 2024 elections.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who recently met with many opposition leaders to discuss working together in the 2024 elections against Modi, stated that the BJP has no chance of winning in Bihar because seven parties are working together in Bihar.

"During the last polls, they (BJP) were trying to defeat our candidates. The things that were promised by the Centre for the backward state didn't happen. Today, 7 parties are working together in Bihar. They have no chance to win the 2024 election. "

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, said that JD(U), SAD, and Shiv Sena left the BJP-led NDA to save the Constitution and democracy.

He also accused the BJP of making false claims and promises and dubbed the party the "Badka Jhuta Party" (big lying party).

He claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah mentioned an airport in Purnea, Bihar, during a recent public meeting there, despite the fact that the city has no airport.

Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of the Shiromani Akali Dal, stated that now is the time for "all like-minded parties to unite under the banner of farmers and labourers and work for their welfare."

He also said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Badal stated that it was formed when the BJP was a relatively weaker force.

"The real NDA is sitting here, it was founded by Shiv Sena, Akali Dal and JD(U). We stood by BJP when it was a relatively smaller party. But now it is time to forge an alliance for farmers and labourers."

Badal also attacked AAP and said such parties destroy the entire state machinery when they come to power.

The coming together of these parties is being seen as a move to create an opposition unity of all the parties who do not want to be a part of the NDA coaliation.