New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: We are living in precarious times but, it is a reminder for all of us to stand united and fight this raging pandemic together. Recognising the positives might seem a little difficult currently as we can only see negatives across the country, but we can together power through this with courage, patience, and empathy towards each other. We are sure that in spite of the challenging circumstances, we will rise above all the struggles.

During this exceptionally difficult period of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, OPPO India is doing its best to support the community to overcome these testing times. As an organisation, Oppo believes in ‘Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World’. In line with its aim, Oppo pledges to donate 1,000 oxygenators and 500 breathing machines worth Rs 4.3 Crore to the Indian Red Cross Society and the Government of Uttar Pradesh to aid their fight against the Covid-19. These machines will be delivered to the hospitals where the need is highest.

At the same time, Oppo also expresses solidarity to all the frontline warriors who are working tirelessly to keep all their fellow citizens safe and sound. As a small token of gratitude, Oppo has also decided to donate 5,000 units of OPPO Band Style worth Rs 1.5 Crore to front-line warriors of the Delhi Police and Greater Noida Authority to help them monitor their health as they serve others.

The company also urges the people of India to mask up and stay safe so that together, the entire nation can overcome these trying and testing times. As the proverb says, 'Every step count, Every action matters', OPPO is standing with India and will continue supporting it in overcoming this adversity.

