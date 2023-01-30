Oppn Unites For Bharat Jodo Yatra Finale In Srinagar Amid Heavy Snowfall; Leaders Hail Rahul Gandhi's Effort

AS THE Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra came to an end on Monday, the flag was hoisted in the presence of various leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Party President Mallikarjun Kharge, among others, at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) headquarters in Srinagar. Several opposition leaders also attended the ceremony at the Congress office in Srinagar.

Amid a fresh snowfall in the city, the former party president Rahul Gandhi hoisted the national flag. A rally was also held outside Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium, where several opposition leaders joined the leaders of the Congress party. The Congress party had invited 21 opposition leaders to join the culmination of the yatra. However, many of them, citing security reasons, refused to join the yatra. Among the leaders who joined the yatra are the PDP, CPI, RSP, and IUML, among others who joined the yatra today.

During the culmination speech, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti said that the whole country is seeing a ray of hope in Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahul, you said you've come to Kashmir your home. It's your home. I hope what the Godse ideology snatched from Jammu and Kashmir, from this nation will be restored. Gandhi ji said he can see a ray of hope in Jammu and Kashmir. Today, the nation can see a ray of hope in Rahul Gandhi," Mufti said, as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) President Omar Abdullah has urged Congress President Rahul Gandhi to embark on another yatra from the west to the east of the country.

"I request Rahul Gandhi to undertake yatra from west to east, would like to walk with him," Omar said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

RSP leader Premchandran declared solidarity with the Congress and said that Rahul has proven that he is the right leader to fight against divisive forces.

"A historic movement was undertaken. Rahul Gandhi has proved that he is the right leader to fight against these divisive forces," he said.

The Yatra, which started from the southern tip of the country at Kanyakumari on September 7, ended in Srinagar on January 30, covering 3,970 km in 12 states and two union territories.

Rahul Gandhi held over 100 corner meetings and 13 press conferences during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He also attended 275 planned walking interactions and more than 100 sitting interactions.