Farmers' Protest: PM Modi also slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government for blocking central benefits to reach the farmers "due to political reasons".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with farmers from six states and slammed the opposition for misleading everyone on minimum support price (MSP) for "political gains". Stressing MSP and APMCs will continue, PM Modi reiterated that his government is working for the farmers and urged them to spread awareness about farm laws.

The Prime Minister also slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for blocking central benefits to reach the farmers "due to political reasons". Noting that Mamata Banerjee's ideology has destroyed West Bengal and the farmers in the state, PM Modi asked why the rest of the opposition is silent on this.

"The groups who are talking about mandis, APMC are the ones who destroyed West Bengal, Kerala. There are no APMCs and mandis in Kerala. So, why are no protests in Kerala? Why don't they start a movement there? But are only misguiding the farmers of Punjab," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Those who remained in the government previously for several years left the farmers on their own. Promises were made and forgotten. Due to the agriculture policies of the previous government, the poor became poorer, was it not important to change this state of farmers?," PM Modi added.

Also Read -- Farmers' Protest: PM Modi interacts with farmers amid protest, accuses Oppn of pushing political agenda over laws | Key Points

Explaining the benfits of the farm laws, PM Modi said that the new legislation will allow the farmers to sell their products "through the country at the best price". He further stressed that the Centre is ready to discuss the farmers' issues, saying his government it always committed to them.

"In many parts of the country, agreement farming has been tried. It has been done in the dairy sector. So far, have you heard that a company has monopolised the dairy industry?," PM Modi said.

"Our government is ready to talk to those opposing us as long as the discussion is based on facts. Only an 'Atmanirbhar' farmer can lay the foundation for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'," PM Modi stressed.

PM Modi releases 7th instalment of Rs 18,000 crore of PM-KISAN

PM Modi on Friday also released the seventh instalment of Rs 18,000 crore for over 9 crore farmers across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

Under the PM-KISAN Scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmers, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs 2000 each through direct benefit transfer.

"I urge you to tell farmers about the Kisan Credit Card and its various benefits which include the availability of loans at low-interest rates," PM Modi told a farmer while releasing the seventh instalment PM-KISAN.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers are protesting against the three farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 -- since last month. The Centre and the farmers have held several round of talks but have failed to end deadlock along the borders of the national capital.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma