Noting that MSP will continue, the Union Home Minister, while addressing an event in Delhi's Mehrauli, appealed the farmers to end their agitation.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday once again accused the opposition of misleading farmers on minimum support price (MSP) and the three farm laws, saying the central government is always ready for talks.

Noting that MSP will continue, the Union Home Minister, while addressing an event in Delhi's Mehrauli, appealed the farmers to end their agitation.

"The three farm laws are in the favour of the farmers. Nobody can remove MSP system or snatch farmers' land from them. The government is ready to hold talks with farmers' unions with an open heart," Shah was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Shah also spoke about the government's Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released its seventh instalment of Rs 18,000 crore for over 9 crore farmers across the country. "PM Modi is the true well-wisher of farmers," Shah said.

Shah's attack at the opposition comes a day after a Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind demanded a joint session of Parliament to repeal the farm laws. After meeting Kovind, Rahul alleged that democracy is only "imaginary" in the country now and said that India will suffer if the Centre does not repeal the contentious farm laws.

"The farmers would not return till these laws are taken back. The government should convene a joint session of Parliament and repeal these laws," Rahul said.

"Three of us went to the president, but took the voice of the farmers to him by taking the signatures of two crore farmers," he said, adding that "the farmers are in pain and are also dying, the prime minister will have to listen to them".

Thousands of farmers are protesting along the borders of Delhi since November 26 and have asked the government to withdraw the farm laws. The government, however, has said that the farm laws will not be repealed as they would only benefit the farmers.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma