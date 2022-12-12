Oppn Alleges Politicisation, Criminalisation Of Kerala Police By Left Govt, Vijayan Refutes Claims

The Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly has alleged that the ruling Left government has permitted politicisation and criminalisation of the police. The Congress-led UDF said the police force is expected and duty bound to protect the citizens, however, several of its officers are accused in criminal cases or they do not probe matters properly.

The Opposition also sought adjournment of the House proceedings to discuss the issue of allegedly deteriorating law and order situation in the state. They made their case saying that the general public is concerned over the issue.

However, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also handles the Home portfolio in the state, said the law and order in the state was indeed very good and that this fact has been recognised by everyone across the country.

Speaker A N Shamseer denied the opposition’s request for adjournment in view of the explanation given by the Chief Minister.

Following the denial of adjournment, the UDF staged a walkout in protest with Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly V D Satheesan reiterating the allegation of "extreme politicisation" and "criminalisation" of the police force in the southern coastal state.

"This has led to several officers resorting to wrong means," he further said.

The LoP gave several examples to explain the issue, like a Circle Inspector being accused of crimes against women and allegedly initial lethargic approach in probing some cases like the early morning attack on a doctor in the heart of the state capital.

Satheesan urged the Chief Minister to prevent party workers and members from taking over control of the police force. He also said that the police force should be permitted to remain free from any political interference.

These accusations from the opposition MLAs elicited a huge outburst from the ruling front as its legislators started shouting at V D Satheesan. It took several moments for the Speaker to calm them down.

While speaking against the adjournment motion the Chief Minister did admit that since 2016 there were around 828 police personnel facing criminal cases. However, he tried to assure the opposition that these cases were being inquired into and action has been taken against some of them.

However, he added that till 2015, 976 police officers were involved in criminal cases and since the Left Front government came to power in 2016, the numbers have come down to 828.

Vijayan requested that the commendable service provided by the state police, by standing with the people during the 2018 floods and the COVID epidemic, should not be forgotten.

Congress MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, one of the legislators who moved the adjournment motion, on the other hand disagreed with claims of the Chief Minister and highlighted that since its formation, the pink police has not registered a single POCSO case in 8-9 districts of the state despite reports of crimes against children from there. Kerala police introduced 'Pink Beat' patrols last year for enhancing the safety for women and children in public places. The Pink Beat includes specially trained women police personnel.

"Kerala has turned into a state where women and children are not safe," MLA Radhkrishnan alleged in the House. He informed that of the 1.13 lakh cases registered for crimes against women and children, only in 1.79 per cent of the cases have the accused been brought to justice.

Vijayan refuted the claims by saying that the police has competently probed several major crimes, like the 2018 Latvian tourist rape and murder, the recent human sacrifice incident, and the alleged murder of her lover by a 22-year-old woman by lacing his juice with poison.

He also said the government has decided to set up 58 additional courts in the state to deal with, in a time-bound manner, the cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

